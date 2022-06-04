BURLINGTON — Rutland senior Slade Postemski brought home a long jump state championship at the Division I state championship meet on Saturday at Burlington High School.
Postemski had a jump of 6.82 meters to lock up the championship by 0.30 meters over Mount Anthony's Brooks Robson.
Postemski's win accounted for 10 of the Rutland boys' 20 points earned at the meet. He was also fourth in the shot put with a toss of 13.51 meters.
Teammate Brady Geisler was the other point scorer for the Raiders, taking third in the 3000 meters, in 9 minutes, 2.74 seconds.
On the girls side, freshman Erin Geisler was fourth in the 3000, finishing in 11:03.05. She was also part of the Rutland 4x800 team, along with Helen Culpo, Ava Rosi and Evangeline Taylor, that finished fifth in 10:37.08.
Team state championships went to the St. Johnsbury boys and the Essex girls.
The Hilltoppers' Evan Thornton-Sherman set a Division I state record in the 1500 meters, finishing in 3:51.51, and he also won the 3000.
CVU's Gregory Seraus won the 100 meters and 200 meters. The Hornets' Kelton Poirier won the 400 and Ethan Mashtare won the 800.
The Redhawks' Gus Serinese won the 110m hurdles and 300m hurdles.
St. Johnsbury won the boys 4x800 and 4x400 relays and CVU won the 4x100.
The Redhawks' Drew Buley won the high jump, Mount Mansfield's Raf Campanile took the pole vault and Robson won the triple jump.
MAU's Isaiah Brunache won the shot put and discus titles, while BFA-St. Albans' Emanuele Chiappinelli won the javelin.
On the girls side, MMU's Jada Diamond won the 100 and CVU's Vivienne Babbott won the 200. Essex's Sarah Hall won the 400 and teammate Heidi Stewart won the 800.
BFA-St. Albans' Loghan Hughes won the 1500 and 3000.
Colchester's Ryleigh Garrow took the 100m hurdles and North Country's Sabine Brueck won the 300m hurdles. Brueck also won the high jump.
Essex won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, while Burlington won the 4x800.
St. Johnsbury's Elizabeth Jones took the title in the pole vault and the shot put. The Hornets' Genevieve Brzoza won the long jump and Garrow won the triple jump.
MMU's Samantha Alexander won the discus and Essex's Sara Sinkewicz won the javelin.
DIVISION III
WINDSOR — Mill River senior Annika Heintz won the state title in the 1500-meter race at the Division III state championships on Saturday.
Heintz finished her winning race in 5:16.65. She also took second in the 3000 meters.
Springfield's Tim Amsden earned two state championships in the hurdles, winning the 110m hurdles in 17.19 seconds and the 300m hurdles in 44.48 seconds.
Mount St. Joseph's Leah Majorell finished top 10 in three events, taking seventh in the 400 meters, eighth in the 100 and eighth in the 200.
The team state championships were swept by the Thetford Academy boys and girls. The Mill River girls were eighth and Springfield was 10th. The Springfield boys were sixth on their side of things
On the boys side, the Panthers swept the short distance races with Gus Byrne winning the 100 and 200 meters. Lake Region's Cole Alexander won the 400 and 800 and Thetford's Tobin Durham won the 1500 and 3000.
The Lake Region boys won the 4x800 and 4x400 relays, while Windsor won the 4x100.
The Yellow Jackets' Ben Gilbert won the discus and shot put, while teammate Tydus Percy won the javelin and Travis McAllister won the triple jump.
Thetford's Finn Linehan won the pole vault and teammate Uly Junker-Boyce won the long jump. Woodstock's Ezra Lockhart took the high jump.
On the girls side, Windsor's Janiah Young earned state titles in the 100 and 200, finishing the former in 12.89 seconds and the latter in 25.57 seconds. Young also won the long jump with a jump of 4.92 meters.
The Panthers' Madelyn Durkee won the 400 and 800 and teammate Ava Hayden was the one to beat Heintz in the 3000.
The Yellow Jackets' Olivia MacLeay won the 100m hurdles and Thetofrd's Madison Powers won the 300m hurdles.
Windsor won the 4x100 relay, Woodstock took the 4x400 and Lake Region grabbed the 4x800.
Lake Region's Marina Rockwell won the shot put, the Wasps' Meridian Bremel won the discus and Oxbow's Sophia Hayes took the javelin.
The Yellow Jackets' Audri Pettirossi won the pole vault, Enosburg's Selina Lawyer won the high jump and the Rangers' Paige Currier won the triple jump.
