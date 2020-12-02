Rutland’s Cooper Rice has put together an outstanding four-year hockey career at Proctor Academy in Andover, New Hampshire and soon it will be time for a change of address.
Proctor Academy coach Mike Walsh said it is the normal progression for high school and prep school hockey players to bridge the gap to college by playing some Junior hockey.
Walsh said the COVID era means it makes even more sense to play at another level before taking to the collegiate ice.
“Playing another year someplace is common anyway,” Walsh said, adding it is even more important because of not being able to play a full season this year.
“Cooper is going to find a Junior team somewhere, maybe in Canada. We have had some success in placing kids out in British Columbia. There are a couple of teams in British Columbia interested in him,” Walsh said.
Walsh has come to appreciate his right wing over the time at Proctor.
“He has been a terrific kid for us for four years. He has become one of the top players and leaders that I have had the pleasure of coaching,” Walsh said.
That is a hefty endorsement from a coach who has been on the bench at the prep school level for 23 years.
“He is very committed and works really hard,” Walsh said.
“He has developed in a lot of ways. I think he has really matured physically, like a lot of boys who become bigger and stronger between ages 15-19,” Walsh said.
Rice is listed at 6-foot-2, 204 pounds on the roster.
“Mentally, he has also developed a lot more. He is a lot more confident,” Walsh said.
The Proctor Academy students are on break for the holiday.
“When we come back in January, I hope we can get back in our bubble,” Walsh said. “We did a good job with that before and I hope we can do it again.”
Next year, Rice could find himself in British Columbia, a province where thick forests and gigantic mountain ranges create breathtaking scenery.
Wherever he winds up, a veteran coach and a New Hampshire prep school have given him a solid foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.