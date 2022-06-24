The audio-animatronic dolls at Walt Disney World weren’t lying. It truly is a small world after all.
Rutland natives Cooper Rice and Victoria Conner know that to be true.
Rice, a former Rutland High School and Proctor Academy hockey standout, was recently drafted 10th overall in the North American Hockey League draft by the Minot Minotauros, of Minot, North Dakota.
It’s the next step in Rice’s hockey journey that he hopes leads to Division I college hockey in the near future.
That next step could take him anywhere in the country, but his next stop in Minot will bring a little slice of home in Rutland.
Little did he know that one of his fellow Rutlanders is also with the Minotauros. That’s where Conner comes in.
Conner is the Digital Content Manager and Community Liaison for the NAHL team, which was founded in 2011.
“My parents and I did a double take when we were looking up the team and saw that was she was from Rutland,” Rice said. “Rutland is a small town, so it’s pretty cool. It shows how small the world truly is.”
“It was one of those proud moments being from Rutland,” Conner said. “I know what it takes to work hard and create opportunity for myself.”
That’s something Rice and Conner have in common. The hard work to try and reach their goals.
Conner is a 2008 Mount St. Joseph graduate and played three years of hockey from her sophomore to senior year with the Mounties.
Her MSJ team had just 11 players and some times she, and teammates, had to fight through pain to keep the team on the ice.
She’s been on her own journey. She came to the Minotauros seven years ago as a volunteer and her role has evolved over time, from doing graphic design to box office to game day operations to her current role, leading the digital content of the organization.
Conner is the only women working in the organization, but there are more women breaking through within the league. Conner jokes that she has more actual hockey experience colleague Ken Oda, the team’s Director of Operations.
It’s taken a lot of hard work get where she is and that nose to the grindstone nature is something the organization saw in Rice and in the many other hockey standouts looking to take that next step in their career, hoping to secure a Division I college hockey opportunity.
The Minotauros are one of 29 teams in the NAHL, a Junior Hockey League that has teams all over the United States, as far south as Texas’ Corpus Christi IceRays and as north as Alaska’s Fairbanks Ice Dogs.
“The program is designed to get them to their next step,” Conner said. “We want to make sure kids are getting their education and cultivate themselves as humans. They call the NAHL, the ‘league of opportunity.’”
Rice is excited for the opportunity in front of him. Following his prep career that finished at Proctor Academy, he went on to play Junior Hockey with the Steinbach Pistons, in Manitoba, Canada.
The Pistons had an incredibly successful season that saw them go 42-9-3 and make it all the way to the Manitoba Junior Hockey League finals, where they lost to Dauphin Kings in seven games.
Rice, a forward, had 16 goals and 28 assists in the regular season and had five goals and six assists in the Steinbach playoff run.
“It was a big year. It was my first year of junior hockey so it was a big jump from prep school,” Rice said. “I grew a ton. It was cool being in Canada. That could be a something I only get to do once.”
Steinbach, similar to Rice’s hometown of Rutland, is a small town with a population less than 20,000.
Minot will be a bit bigger with a little less than 50,000 people living there, but it provides a small town feel, according to Conner.
“Minot has very small-town values,” Conner said.
Rice has only driven through North Dakota at this point.
“It was similar to Manitoba. It was super flat,” Rice said.
What won’t be flat is the ascent he hopes to make with the Minotauros. He noted how this will be an even bigger step up in competition than playing in Manitoba.
“I’m pretty pumped. More than 200 kids were picked, so it was cool to go 10th,” Rice said. “(The Minotauros) are a great organization. They place kids in college.”
He’ll get a chance to immerse himself in the Minot with the many community-outreach and volunteer opportunities the team promotes, on top of the main dish of hockey that has produced many D-I players and an NHL player, Blake Lizotte, of the Los Angeles Kings.
All of these things will be special, while he focuses on the end goal of Division I college hockey.
Rice has his eye on the prize.
“This is a place to get to that goal.”
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.