This is a baseball moment to top all baseball moments. Rutland’s Mike Robilotto was within 100 feet of the game’s shrine, The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York when his cell phone rang.
It was the Boston Red Sox calling. They were telling Robilotto that he had been chosen as the recipient of the Mike Egan Volunteer of the Year Award. The Red Sox choose a person for the honor from each of the six New England States.
He was the guy from the Green Mountain State headed for the Green Monster.
Robilotto was in Cooperstown where his son Carter was competing with a team out of Manchester at the town’s famous Dreams Park venue.
Now, he was practically within a drag bunt of the steps of the Hall of Fame and he receiving this call from the Red Sox. Perfect.
He will be honored, along with the other recipients, on Saturday at Fenway Park at the Royals-Red Sox game.
The Red Sox’s Foundation’s award honors coaches and administrators who volunteer their time in their local leagues to provide a better youth baseball and softball experience.
Robilotto is the President of the Rutland County Little League which became established in 2017.
Robilotto grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida where kids have myriad opportunities when it comes to baseball.
When he came to Vermont, he wanted to help make certain those avenues were open to the youth of Rutland.
He became involved with the Rutland County Little League in 2018, installing the components for the kids below the “Majors.” That was for the younger set and it involved Tee ball and coach-pitch.
His son Carter was 6 years old at the time and daughter Lyla only 4. Now, they and others in and around Rutland, had something that would give them a head start on the sport.
The Tee Ball and Coach Pitch programs provided a bridge to the day when the players became older and faced live pitching on a diamond with Little league dimension.
There was still a void.
Robilotto and others put together a Minor Division for 8-to-10 year olds.
“That was the key. That was the missing piece,” Robilotto said.
The well-developed programs in the lower age groups began showing up over the past summer when Rutland’s Major Division teams (11-12) became competitive with the well established programs like the ones in Bennington and Brattleboro.
Rutland won a couple of games against a Bennington program that in the past had been winning games against Rutland that were abbreviated by the 10-run rule.
Now, it is hoped as Rutland County Little league goes on that it will also help feed the success of Rutland High, Mount St. Joseph and the Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball teams.
None of those programs have won a state championship in decades. Robilotto believes the attention given to the youth programs can help to end that drought and bring more excitement back to baseball on the high school and Legion levels.
Castleton University baseball coach Ted Shipley had a huge turnout for his week-long baseball camp this summer that can be attributed, in part, to the interest cultivated by the emphasis on baseball by Robilotto and the other volunteers.
It is possible that softball could become another offering under the group’s umbrella.
“Softball is the next thing on the drawing board,” Robilotto said. “We are investigating that.
“We will be talking to Kim Peters (Rutland Recreation and Parks Department Superintendent) about it. We don’t want to step on toes and we want to do what works best for everyone.”
Enhancements to the program have included more fields in the area as well as an indoor facility in the city.
“The ultimate dream is to have our own facility,” Robilotto said.
Everyone needs dreams.
Robilotto will be watching stars on Saturday like Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, Red Sox who once had their own dreams while playing youth baseball.
Most of the aspiring baseball players in Rutland will not attain that status.
The important thing is that the dream and the avenue to pursue it is there.
Robilotto and other volunteers in Rutland recognize that. That is why Robilotto will be representing Vermont in “America’s most beloved ball park” on Saturday.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.