The Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball team needed pretty much everything to roll its way for its season to extend past Thursday.
Rutland entered the day with a 5-11 record, but if the right teams lost and they won, maybe, just maybe, they'd get a chance to play on Friday with one final chance to make the American Legion state tournament.
Rutland took care of business with a 4-1 win in the first game of a doubleheader with Bennington, but Post 13 turned the tables in the nightcap, winning 5-4 and ending Post 31's season.
Players, coaches and fans alike wouldn't be blamed for a little scoreboard watching, considering what was happening down in Bellows Falls at the same time.
Lakes Region, White River Junction and Bellows Falls were playing in a three-team doubleheader at Hadley Field, where each team played each other once, along with the conclusion of a suspended game between Lakes and Post 84.
Everything that was happening Bellows Falls had a massive implications on what was happening in Rutland and vice versa. In moments like that, where the outlook is so muddy, all a team can do is focus on itself and winning the game in front of them.
Rutland did just that in the doubleheader opener.
Left-hander Isaiah Wood, an Otter Valley standout, set the tone with his effort on the mound and his Post 31 teammates followed suit.
Wood went just one over the minimum in his first three innings of work and didn't allow a hit until a Sean Moriarty double in the sixth, a mini jam he worked out of with a groundout to shortstop Sam Arnold.
"Isaiah does a nice job mixing pitches with a slider, changeup and fastball combination," said Rutland coach Aaron Bloomer. "He mixes speeds and he hits his spots really well."
The only other hit Wood allowed was a single by Luke Bleau with two outs in the seventh inning.
Bennington pushed across its only run in the fourth inning, making Wood pay for two walks to open the inning. Eli King grounded out to shortstop, which allowed Nat Greenslet to score.
Aaron LeFrancois drove in the game's first run in the third inning with a gap-shot to right-center that went for a double and scored Arnold.
Rutland took the lead for good in the fifth inning, where it plated its other three runs. LeFrancois scored after singling earlier in the inning, before Colin Rider came in on a passed ball and Jordan Beayon scored on an error.
Matt Wasieleuski ate up innings for Bennington, going the distance, while allowing six hits and striking out four. Arnold and LeFrancois had multiple knocks for Rutland.
With a loss in the opening game, taking the second was very important for Bennington in terms of securing its playoff spot.
Post 13 responded with a very strong effort in the nightcap. Bennington fell behind 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning, but scored two in the top of the third to take a lead it wouldn't surrender.
"In the first one, we came out slow. We've been playing a lot of baseball and down quite a few kids," said Bennington coach Ryan Greenslet. "I told the guys that you have to cheer each other on. I saw a little motivation and a spark before the second game started."
Rutland starting pitcher Sam Arnold pitched effectively in the opening two innings, but lost the zone in the third, walking three batters and hitting another, while giving up a hit to Moriarty.
Walks to Cole Ziehm and Bleau forced in runs, before Arnold tight-roped out of more damage with a strikeout and groundout.
Bennington added a bit of insurance as the game went on, getting RBI singles from Aron Whitman in the fourth and King in the fifth, before tacking on their final run in the seventh on a pinch-hit RBI by Hunter Sherwin.
Rutland did a bulk of its damage in the fifth, getting a RBI single by Rider and RBI sacrifice fly by Beayon. Trailing by two going into its final at-bats, Post 31 tacked on the final run of its season caused by an error in center field.
Eli King went the distance for Bennington. Arnold went five innings for Rutland, while Braedon McKeighan went two innings.
Rutland finished with a 6-12 record and was very strong down the stretch winning three of its last five games.
Bloomer was pleased with the fight his team showed and is excited for the future where a big chunk of his team has the chance to return.
"We're pretty young. so we should be good next year," Bloomer said.
At the Bellows Falls three-team doubleheader, BF won the opening game against White River Junction, before Lakes Region bested Bellows Falls.
The Lakers went on to win the completion of their suspended game with White River Junction 2-1, with Post 84 winning the full game 15-1 in five innings to close the day.