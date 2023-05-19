1981. It was a long time ago. Chris Evert Lloyd became the Wimbledon women's champion that year and it was also the last time that a Rutland High girls tennis team won a state championship.
Nobody can say with any certainty that the 2023 RHS girls tennis team can end that drought but one thing is for certain — this team that defeated Burr and Burton Academy 5-2 on Friday to run their record to 11-2 is good enough to dream that dream.
"I think we have the talent to make it pretty far in the playoffs," No. 1 singles player Arikka Patorti said.
Patorti did her part on Friday by outlasting the Bulldogs' Alex Faucher 6-3, 6-3.
It has been a rough school year for Patorti athletically as her teams lost most of their games on the field hockey field and in the ice arenas.
"It has been a tough year but I love all my sports," Patorti said.
"This spring feels good."
Camaraderie is one of the best ingredients in this team, she said.
"We all do a great job of keeping each other up," Patorti said.
Anna Gallipo won for RHS in the No. 2 singles slot with a dominant performance in the second set. She got off to a slow start but prevailed 6-3 in the first set and then cruised to a 6-0 victory in the next one.
"I usually am not sure in the first games because I am a little nervous. I keep talking myself through it. I was ready today," Gallipo said.
The team is on its third coach in three years. This season, George Schaffer and Stacey Greene took over the team and their approach has agreed with Gallipo.
"They have been great. We work on a lot of game-like situations. That is really good for a match like this," Gallipo said.
Patorti also has fully bought in to the coaching style.
"George likes to keep it high intensity (in practice)," Patorti said. "He always wants us to run to the ball. You need to sprint to every ball."
Bethany Solari got the Rutlanders another victory at No. 4 singles in dominating fashion, defeating Madi Miosek 6-2, 6-0.
Emma Barclay notched a win at No. 5 singles by forfeit after winning the first set on a tiebreaker. BBA's Sophia Witkin was unable to continue due to an injury in the second set.
"I would have loved to have continued," Barclay said, who ended on a great note by scoring a point on a beautifully executed lob over Witkin's head.
Nora O'Donnell earned the Bulldogs' lone singles win, 6-4, 6-2 over Abby Watelet.
Brooke Schaffer and Jayla Eugair were playing together in the No. 1 doubles spot for the first time as Schaffer's regular doubles partner Brianna Greene was unavailable.
They learned about one another's tendencies through the match well enough to win, 0-6, 7-5 (10-6) in the match of the day over Molly Hershberg and Francesca Tully."
"We had to adjust as we went along," Schaffer said. "We were learning each other's strengths and weaknesses."
"We knew it was going to be different. We just had to adjust from game to game," Eugair said.
"I thought they played very well together," coach Schaffer said.
This has been a special season but the 11-2 record does not tell the whole story. The only losses were by a single point to South Burlington and St. Johnsbury.
"I had confidence in this team from the very beginning," Brooke Schaffer said, thinking back to the cold days in March that forced the team to practice indoors.
The victory gave the team a season sweep of BBA, 6-1 and 5-2, but that does not tell the story either.
The Bulldogs and RHS are evenly matched. Even the 6-1 result back on April 29 included five matches that went to the tiebreaker.
BBA's No. 2 doubles team earned a convincing win as Cassidy Fusco and Kense Morgan defeated Caroline McCormack and Chelsea Pond 6-1, 6-2.
BBA's record dipped to 10-2 and the loss ended a seven-game winning streak.
BBA has a proud girls tennis history that includes seven state crowns and 13 state championship game appearances.
Brooke Schaffer said the match between the two teams has some extra sizzle.
"We have two of the best teams in the South so I would say it is an unannounced rivalry," Brooke said.
The tennis pairings are scheduled to be posted on May 29 and the RHS girls are good enough to dream.
