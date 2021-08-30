WEST HAVEN — Shoreham’s Jimmy Ryan grabbed his second Sportsman Modified win of the season on Saturday at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on The Stove Depot Night.
A rough start to the race knocked six cars out with just one lap complete, leaving Elmo Reckner on his roof (uninjured).
Ryan took the lead at lap 4 and opened a large gap as the race went uninterrupted the rest of the way.
Tim LaDuc tracked him down from 20 car lengths away in the final five laps as Ryan’s engine went sour to pull even with Ryan at the finish, falling about six feet short at the checkered flag.
The win earned Ryan a guaranteed starting berth in next week’s Vermont 200, but he may defer the position to LaDuc if his engine problems are terminal.
Behind Ryan and Orwell’s LaDuc in the 30-lap feature was Brandon’s Vince Quenneville, Bradford’s Kevin Chaffee and Middlebury’s Justin Comes.
Bridport’s Troy Audet won his third O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman race of the season in Saturday’s 25-lap feature.
Points leader Audet and contender Austin Comes once again chased each other from deep starting positions through heavy traffic to land up front.
Audet, who came from 18th, passed Dakota Green to lead the final five laps. Unofficially, Audet holds a lead of just four points over Comes in the title hunt.
Cambridge, New York’s Green was third behind Audet and Comes. Plattsburgh, New York’s Beau Reeves and Orwell’s Randy Ryan were fourth and fifth.
Fair Haven’s Chris Murray’s dominance in the Super Stock division continued as he won the 20-lap feature on Saturday. His win was his ninth in 17 starts.
West Rutland’s Andrew FitzGerald was second ahead of Fair Haven’s Josh Bussino, Granville, New York’s Paul Braymer and Benson’s Mark Norris.
In the 15-lap Mini Stock feature, Proctor’s Austin McKirryher was victorious.
Rookies ruled the with McKirryher taking the lead from fellow freshman Adam Mahoney with five laps remaining. McKirryher held on for the first win of his career.
Rutland’s Mahoney settled for second ahead of Cornwall’s Brian Blake, Pittsford’s Scott Chandler and Newport, New Hampshire’s Chris Conroy.
In the 15-lap Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint feature, Richmond, New Hampshire’s Kamden Duffy won for the fifth time this season.
Bridport’s Gage Provencher was second ahead of Brandon’s Kevin Smith, Monkton’s Kaidin White and Fair Haven’s Vern Woodard.
As of late afternoon on Monday, the 50-lap Enduro Series feature results were still under review. Results will run when available.
This weekend is the Vermont 200 at Devil’s Bowl. The action starts on Saturday with the Limited Sportsman “Win and You’re In” race, along with Super Stocks, Mini Stocks and 500cc Mini Sprints action. The Ron Casey Memorial Sportsman Non-Winners Shootout is also on Saturday.
The 200-lap Vermont 200, where $10,000 is up for grabs, is set for Sunday, along with Sprint Cars of New England action.
