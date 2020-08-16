BRANDON — It was a nice introduction to Vermont golf for Ryan Porter.
Porter, in his first Vermont Golf Association tournament, made a statement, bringing home the 2020 Vermont Mid-Amateur championship at Neshobe Golf Club.
Porter is a longtime New England golfer and moved with his family to Sunderland in May. Coming out and winning in his first Vermont tournament was special.
"It was awesome. It's been an orchestrated thing coming to Vermont, a ball in motion for a long time," Porter said. "I knew eventually I'd get to join the VGA. It meant a lot to me and it's sign of me making a really good decision. I couldn't ask for a better start."
Porter was strong from start to finish in his championship match against Mount Anthony Country Club's Taylor Bellemare and finished the match on Hole 14 with a 5-and-4 win.
Porter made sure to come out aggressive against the younger Bellemare, shooting a 4 and 3 respectively on the first two holes to grab an early 2-up lead. Porter added on and nursed his lead from there, never trailing on the day.
"Almost every match, with the exception of one, I made a lot of birdies early and got up quick," Porter said. "With this golf course, if you get on the wrong side of the pin, you can get in trouble. It was good to get up early. The key to match play is get up and keep the tee."
Bellemare was playing from behind all day. While he matched Porter on many holes, the early deficit and a few other key holes didn't allow him to keep pace with Porter.
"(Ryan) really held the match the whole way," Bellemare said. "I just couldn't quite catch up there."
Bellemare putted pretty well, but he pointed to the sixth hole as a missed opportunity.
"The 3-putt on 6 was a big change. I was still right in it," said Bellemare, who came into that hole down 2-up.
Bellemare kept Porter's lead steady for three holes, after going down by two, but Porter's 3 on the sixth hole created some more distance between the two.
Porter headed into the back nine with a 4-up advantage and extended the lead to 5-up on 10.
Porter will be joining Manchester Country Club in mid-September and his daughter, also a golfer, will attend Burr and Burton Academy this fall, joining a program that most recently produced Vermont Women's Amateur runner-up Julia Dapron.
"She's a decent little player. We're in a little golf mecca there in southern Vermont," Porter said.
Making the championship match is something Bellemare is proud of and can build on from here.
"I've played a lot of match play in college and I got a tough draw. I knew I would have to play good golf to get to this point today," Bellemare said. "A couple of mistakes hurt me. Ryan played really good golf."
To advance to Sunday's championship match, both guys had to contend with a tough field of competition.
Porter was the No. 8 seed qualifier for the match play portion of the tournament.
He bested Devin Knight in the round of 32 pretty handily, 7-and-5, before a 4-and-3 win against Zach Dukette Friday afternoon.
Porter continued his strong play on Saturday, beating Michael Coakley 5-and-3 in the quarterfinals, before edging Okemo's Glen Boggini 2-up in the Saturday afternoon semifinals.
Bellemare, the No. 15 seed, had to go through a gauntlet of the state's best to earn his Sunday spot.
His round of 32 opponent was 2016 Vermont Amateur champion Bryan Smith, who he beat 3-and-1. He moved on to face five-time Vermont Mid-Amateur winner and this year's Vermont Amateur champion, Garren Poirier, of Rutland Country Club, and he ousted the defending champion, 1-up.
On Saturday, Bellemare took down Andy Weigand, 2-and-1, before securing his championship spot by beating Barre veteran Eric Lajeunesse, 2-up.
