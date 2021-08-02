WEST HAVEN — Shoreham’s Jimmy Ryan snapped a two-year winless drought and found victory lane on Saturday at Devil’s Bowl Speedway.
Ryan took home top honors in the 30-lap Sportsman Modified race. Ryan battled with points leader Demetrios Drellos mid-race. The pair traded slide jobs twice before Drellos and Joey Scarborough took each other out at lap 20 while chasing Ryan.
Middlebury’s Justin Comes finished second, ahead of Orwell’s Tim LaDuc and James Hanson and Middlebury’s Justin Stone.
Plattsburgh, New York’s Beau Reeves won the 26-lap O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman Feature.
Bill Duprey appeared to have his first win in hand at lap 22. but 15-year-old Reeves made a surprise move to the inside to take the lead at lap 23. Two green-white-checkered restarts were no match for Reeves, and the youngster scored his third win out of four races held in the month of July.
Hydeville’s Duprey settled for second, ahead of Middlebury’s Austin Comes, Bridport’s Troy Audet and Shoreham’s Steve Pope.
Mark Norris held off late charges from rookie Chuck Bradford to bring home the win in the 25-lap Super Stock Feature.
Addison’s Bradford settled for second, ahead of Fair Haven’s Chris Murray, West Rutland’s Andrew FitzGerald and Granville, New York’s Paul Braymer
Rutland’s Adam Mahoney earned his first career win in the Summit Up Construction Mini Stock Feature, which was cut to 11 laps.
Rookies ruled the roost as six of the top nine finishers were first-year racers. Mahoney scored the first win of his career by holding off a fast-closing Daryl Gebo. Point leader Chris Sumner, of Ripton, walked away from a violent flip on lap 2.
Gebo took second, ahead of Wells’ T.J. Knight, Milton’s Lynn Denton and Poultney’s Damian Olden.
Another first-time winner came out of the 15-lap Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint Feature.
John Smith was a first-time winner in a convincing run, and he also scored the first win ever for a Honda engine, racing against the more popular Kawasaki powerplants of the division.
The top five finishers ran the gamut in age: Winner Smith is 50; runner-up Kaidin White just turned 12 two weeks ago; third-place Gage Provencher, a rookie, is 11; fourth-place Roger LaDuc is 65, and fifth-place finisher, point leader Ray Hanson, is 32.
In the 50-lap Enduro Series Feature, Matt Wade came out on top, ahead of Dustin Tierney, Keith Benoitm Ryan Benoit and Dan Desforges.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway has a huge two-event weekend ahead on August 7-8. Friend Construction presents “Fan Appreciation Night” on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Spectators will be admitted to the grandstands for just $5 and to the infield drive-in for just $15 each. Kids aged 12 and under will be free in both the grandstands and the infield, and the annual “Kids Racecar Rides” will take place at intermission. Pit passes are $25 for members and $35 for non-members, and all five weekly divisions will be in action. On Sunday at 5 p.m., the biggest stars in Northeastern dirt Modified racing will be in town for the third annual “Battle at the Bowl” event for Big Block and Small Block Modifieds.
Twin 25-lap features each paying $1,500 to win will determine the starting field for 50-lap Main Event, which pays $10,000 to the winner. The weekly Sportsman Modified, Limited Sportsman, and Mini Stock divisions will also be in action.
Grandstand admission is $30 for adults and $5 for kids; infield admission is $40 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. Pit passes are $45 for all persons aged 10 and up, with no one under 10 allowed in the pits, per Vermont State Law.
Pre-sale tickets for both events are available online at https://buytickets.at/devilsbowlspeedway and will be available at the speedway on race day.
