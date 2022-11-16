Otter Valley’s Ryleigh LaPorte, a four-year varsity standout, is the Rutland Herald’s Field Hockey Player of the Year.
She was an offensive force this senior season, knocking in 22 goals and distributing the ball for eight assists.
Don’t be surprised if you have not heard the last of LaPorte’s field hockey exploits. Otter Valley fans could be following her field hockey career for another four seasons.
She wants to play college field hockey and, from what OV coach Jodie Keith has seen, LaPorte should make the transition to the next level seamlessly.
One of the colleges that LaPorte has mentioned is Colby-Sawyer College, a Division III school in New London, New Hampshire. The Chargers finished 13-6 this season.
She calls Colby-Sawyer “one of, if not the school on the top of my list.”
A good barometer of how a player might fare in college can be how well they perform in all-star games when surrounded by other top players. Competing in the North-South Senior All-star Game at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium recently, LaPorte not only scored a goal in the South’s victory but had a great time with the experience.
“I had to leave in the fourth quarter so she called to tell me about the game,” Keith said.
“She thought it was so much fun being on turf and playing with other good players. She had a really good time. I think she will be just fine in college.”
One of the highlights of LaPorte’s season was scoring four goals on Senior Day.
Keith said through her career, she felt the biggest improvement in LaPorte’s game came in the mental area.
“She has always been a great athlete and had great speed. She has also improved her stick work,” Keith said.
Keith said that LaPorte is very coachable — another trait that will serve her well as she makes the transition to the college game.
“She always asks questions and sometimes you kind of have to prove to her why we are doing something,” Keith said.
The relationship between Keith and LaPorte is one of mutual admiration.
“I was lucky to have all great coaches throughout my six years but my progress and growth as a player wouldn’t be what it is now if it wasn’t for Jodie,” LaPorte said. “She is undoubtedly one of the biggest factors in my growth as a player.”
LaPorte had a great connection with teammate Mackenzie McKay and they were key ingredients in the Otters’ 10-5 record this fall.
“They have been playing sports together since they were in seventh grade. They are close off the field, too,” Keith said.
Their connection was never more evident than it was in the regular season finale, a 2-1 overtime victory over Fair Haven.
McKay had the ball in overtime and led LaPorte perfectly with a pass as LaPorte was steaming toward the goal. LaPorte was able to shoot the ball into the goal without breaking stride.
“Mackenzie and I have been playing together for five years. We just connect really well,” LaPorte said after that game.
LaPorte is looking ahead to playing at the next level but she makes it clear that she will always treasure the Otter Valley days.
“I am very grateful that I got to play for Otter Valley. It gave me a lot of unforgettable moments and friendships that I will always hold close,” she said.
She has also cultivated traits while wearing the Otter blue that will stead her well in the next chapter of her career.
“Being in the program since seventh grade has allowed me to learn self-discipline, dedication and, most importantly, how to be a leader,” LaPorte said.
