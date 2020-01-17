The Rutland girls basketball team defeated Burlington at home 41-24 Friday night.
“The entire roster contributed defensively,” said Rutland coach Nathan Bellomo.
Kendra Sabotka was the top scorer of the game with 15 points. Teammate Rylee Burgess followed closely with 14 points.
Rutland improved to 6-3.
Proctor 57, Green Mountain 14
CHESTER — The Proctor girls basketball team finished a season sweep of Green Mountain with a 57-14 road victory Friday night.
The Phantoms dominated from the opening tip, leading 35-3 at the half. The Chieftains mustered just one field goal across the first 16 minutes.
Allie Almond led Proctor with 14 points and Maggie McKearin had 10. The Phantoms got a balanced scoring attack around that pair.
Kim Cummings led Green Mountain with six points.
Proctor improved to 7-1 with the win.
Springfield 59,
Woodstock 41
WOODSTOCK — The Springfield girls basketball team defeated Woodstock 59-41 Friday night.
The Wasps stayed with the Cosmos throughout the first half, trailing by only one point. Springfield’s offense stepped up, however, and outscored their opponent 23-5
“We out in on in the fourth quarter and pulled away,” said Springfield coach Pete Peck.
Gabby Wardwell had 29 points to lead Springfield, while Hailey Perham had 11.
Emma Tarleton led Woodstock with 16.
The Cosmos improve to 7-1 and play Otter Valley on the road Tuesday.
Bellows Falls 58,
Mill River 29
NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River fell at home to the Bellows Falls girls basketball team 58-29 Friday night.
The Minutemen grabbed an 8-0 lead to start, but the Terriers held a slight advantage at the end of the first.
Bellows Falls began to pull away, however, and led Mill River by 15 points at halftime.
Minutemen coach Brad Rideout pointed to turnovers as the major reason the Terriers took advantage of play.
Molly Bruso led Mill River with 11 points, while Maya Waryas led Bellows Falls with 15 points.
The Minutemen fell to 1-9.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mount Abraham 46, Otter Valley 44
BRISTOL — Otter Valley fell to the Mount Abraham boys basketball team 46-44 Friday night in a hard fought match.
The game started dead even, as the teams were tied at 13 after the first quarter. Both teams remained close, with the Eagles holding only a one-point lead going into the fourth.
A short range floater by Liam Kelliher put the Eagles up with three seconds left to play, and gave them the win.
Parker Todd had 16 points for Otter Valley, while Dylan Gaboriault.
Kelliher had 18 points for Mt. Abe.
The Otter fell to 3-6.
Fair Haven 77,
Springfield 39
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven boys basketball team extended its undefeated streak Friday night with a 77-39 win against Springfield.
The Comsos put up a fight, trailing the Slaters by only four points at the end of the first. Fair Haven’s offense stepped it up, however, and outscored Springfield 41-13 in the next two quarters.
“We pretty much controlled the whole game,” said Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost.
Kohlby Murray lead the Slaters in scoring with 16. Teammate Sawyer Ramey followed with 15 points.
“Eleven of our 12 players scored,” Prenevost said.
Noah Zierfus was the top scorer for Springfield with 17 points.
Fair haven improves to 11-0 and plays again Friday at 7 p.m. to take on Windsor. The Cosmos dropped to 4-5.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Colby 89, Middlebury 82
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury men’s basketball team snapped its two-game winning streak with an 89-82 loss against undefeated Colby Friday night.
The Mules scored immediately after tip-off with a layup by Noah Tyson. Colby continued to move past Middlebury’s defense and extended its lead to eight points.
The Panthers never backed out and successful layups by Jack Farrell and Tommy Eastman dropped the deficit to four with 14 minutes left in the half.
Both teams exchanged jump shots and layups, and the Panthers kept the Mules’ lead in the single digits. A three-pointer by Eastman narrowed the gap to one point.
The Panthers’ offense began to slow down, however, and Colby extended their lead into the double digits. Middlebury did not back out, however, and the Panthers cut the Mules’ lead to five points at the end of one half.
Going into the second half, another layup by Tyson got the Mules quickly out of the starting gate. As Colby pulled away, Middlebury pulled back.
The Panthers could not overtake the Mules, however, and both teams continued to exchange shots. Middlebury was never down by more than 11 points, however.
Middlebury’s luck seamed to turn around, as three-pointer and layup by Farrell gave the Panthers the lead with six minutes left in play. This was short lived, however, as free throws by Matt Hanna tied the game at 71, and the Mules eventually retook the lead.
Down by five points, the Panthers called a full timeout with 1:16 left in the game. Fouls proved costly for Middlebury, though, and the Mules extended their lead to 10.
Although the Panthers continued to fight, Colby walked away with the win.
Farrell lead the Panthers in scoring with 20 points and six rebounds. Teammate Max Bosco followed with 15 points.
Alex Dorion was the top scorer of the game with 23 points and four rebounds.
The Panthers drop to 15-2 and play again Saturday at 3 p.m. against Bowdoin.
MEN’S ICE HOCKEY
New England College 4, Castleton 2
HENNIKER, N.H. — The Castleton men’s hockey team fell to New England College 4-2 Friday night.
The Pilgrims scored forst with two goals in the first period. The Spartans evened out the score with a lone goal by Anton Tarvainen and an early third period goal by Sam Rennert.
New England retook the lead eight minutes in the final period, and the Pilgrims sealed the win with a goal in the last two minutes of regulation.
Tarvainen and Rennert registered one goal each for Castleton. Brandon Collett made 50 saves at net.
New England saw scoring from four players, with Alex Laplante, Bernie McGovern, Trevor Momot and Nikita Pintusov recording one goal each. Anthony Pupplo made 17 saves.
The Spartans drop to 5-10-2 and hit the ice again Saturday at 4 p.m. when they take on Southern Maine.
BASEBALL
CU’s Mikell earns preseason honor
CASTLETON — Castleton University baseball first baseman Davis Mikell has been named to the 2020 D3baseball.com Preseason All-American Second Team, announced by the organization Wednesday morning.
Mikell became the first player in program history to be named to an All-American Team, as he also earned a Second Team D3baseball.com nod back in 2019.
The senior from Williston led the Little East Conference (LEC) last season with a .446 batting average, which also ranked 11th in the nation.
Along with his stellar batting average, Mikell reached base at .552 clip to lead the conference and rank seventh in Division III.
He finished the season with 62 total hits, including 10 doubles, two triples and six home runs for a slugging percentage of .676, ranking him third in the LEC.
He also recorded hitting streaks spanning 16 and 22 games, while recording a hit in 33 of his 38 games.
In addition to Mikell’s nod, the LEC landed two other players to the Preseason All-American Second Team with Rhode Island College’s Mike Webb and Southern Maine’s Ben Lambert.
