Rutland High School senior Kendra Sabotka loves her time on the basketball floor and cherishes her moments on the soccer pitch where she is the Raiders’ leading scorer, but it is on the lacrosse field where she experiences unrestrained joy.
That is why the cancellation of the 2020 lacrosse season was such a cruel turn for a player who had amassed 62 goals and 47 assists through her sophomore season.
Here’s the good news: There is plenty of lacrosse in front of Sabotka. She signed her letter of intent Wednesday to play women’s lacrosse at St. Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire, an NCAA Division II program that offered her an athletic scholarship.
Sabotka said it was difficult to sort out which sport to play at the next level for some time but a taste of tournaments while playing for the Albany Power during the summer shot lacrosse to the top of the list.
She will have a demanding nursing major. Her career objective is to to graduate work to become a nurse practioner, eventually in the pediatric field.
That demanding academic regimen precludes her from playing more than one sport, something she would do if it were possible.
“I would love to play all three if I could,” she said.
St. Anselm has one of the top nursing programs in New England, something that played into Sabotka’s decision.
College athletics runs in the family. Her father TJ played football at Siena, mother Traci softball at Western New England and older sister Alyssa lacrosse at St. John Fisher where she is a senior.
Kendra and Alyssa shared that love of lacrosse as they grew up in Rutland, pushing one another to become better players.
Alyssa also is majoring in nursing.
Kendra has seen one of Alyssa’s games at St. John Fisher and it made an impression on her.
“College lacrosse is a lot different than high school lacrosse,” Kendra said.
“We have been recruiting Kendra for a couple of years,” St. Anselm lacrosse coach Meghan Smith said.
“She has outstanding athleticism, playing basketball, soccer and lacrosse. I love multi-sport athletes.”
Smith was impressed with Sabotka’s vision on offense in basketball and sees her as a player who will be up on the attack for the Hawks and possibly play some midfield.
“We graduated a bunch of attackers and I see Kendra stepping right in and setting up her teammates,” Smith said. “I think she is going to be a leader.”
Smith has seen Sabotka play live and also watched her plenty on film.
“Recruiting is a little different with COVID. There is a lot of film watching,” Smith said.
Unlike many high school athletes during COVID times, Sabotka did get to tour the campus.
She likes that the campus is only about two hours from her Rutland home, affording her family opportunities to watch her play. The Hawks are also in the Northeast-10 Conference, meaning they will come to Vermont every other season to play against NE-10 rival St. Michael’s College.
COVID has intervened in Sabotka’s life just as it has in everyone’s. She and her teammates were scheduled to play a semifinal basketball game at Patrick Gym against CVU but the virus nixed that plan.
Then, the spring lacrosse season was eliminated.
Basketball practices are slated to begin Nov. 30 and she is hopeful of a season followed by her final high school lacrosse campaign in the spring.
Then, there is a whole new life spread over a beautiful 400-acre campus waiting to greet her after she turns her tassel at Rutland.
She knows what she wants to do in life, her career plan meticulously mapped out, and she will get to play her favorite sport as she works to make it happen.
Little wonder there was a wide smile on her face Wednesday as she affixed her signature to the letter.
