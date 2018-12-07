Life is good when you are 10-1. That's the record the New Hampshire Technical Institute men's basketball team left Rutland with Friday night after blitzing College of St. Joseph, 107-67.
But there is always the other side of basketball and it isn't nearly as much fun. CSJ dropped its seventh straight to fall to 5-10. The Fighting Saints also allowed their opponent to eclipse the century mark for the third straight time.
Coming off a 127-102 loss at Vermont Tech, the Fighting Saints looked determined to turn things around at the outset. They took an 11-7 lead on the strength of some 3-point shooting by Mick Snowden.
The Lynx righted the ship and pulled away, but CSJ was still in the game at halftime, trailing 46-33.
It disintegrated quickly from there.
Charles Isaac Jr. had a strong game for the Saints with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Snowden finished with 18 on four 3-pointers and freshman Bryan Nunez added 11.
But the Lynx placed four players in double figures, led by J'Quavious Thurmond's 22 points.
NHTI is a three-year school but you can go there for four years in some programs.
Coach Paul Hogan has plenty he can sell when on the recruiting trail for the Concord campus.
"We have a lot of majors and we have had about 80 players (during his 20 years) go on and play at four-year colleges. It's usually Division III, but they are playing and they are captains of their teams," he said.
Hogan said he knew before this season the Lynx had the potential to be very good.
"The season is still young. We are still learning how to play well on the road," he said.
He was much happier with the second half of this road win.
Local player Joe Ruby gave the Fighting Saints an infusion of energy in the earlier stages of the first half when they were still very much in the game. He gave Adley Eliacin a gorgeous feed and Eliacin converted it to tie the game at 5-5. Later, Ruby nailed a 3-point field goal to slice the lead to 23-22.
But the highlights became fewer and fewer for the Fighting Saints until they vanished altogether.
Twelve different players scored for NHTI.
The Fighting Saints will look to turn things around on Saturday when Maine-Fort Kent is in town. Tip-off is at 4 p.m.
CSJ is then off for the holiday break and resumes play on Jan. 11 with a home game against Villa Maria.
