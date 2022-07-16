HANOVER, N.H. — Only a missed penalty kick stood between Vermont and a victory in Saturday's 1-1 tie in the men's game of the Lions Cup Soccer Games.
"Missed" might be a misnomer. People's Academy's Oliver Nigro struck the ball with authority and it was ticketed for the corner.
New Hampshire goalkeeper Ryan Lockitt responded with an incredible save, a sprawling deflection.
Lockitt said it started by playing the mind game.
"I leaned a little like I was expecting him to shoot it to my right and then just as he was going to kick it, I shifted my weight the other way," Lockitt said.
The ploy worked but it took cat-quick reflexes, too.
Following the game, Nigro congratulated Lockitt on the field.
New Hampshire took a 1-0 lead into halftime on a goal by Mascoma's Ben Selier with Gilford's Anthony Aguiar assisting.
Vermont would have loved to have netted the equalizer before the half and came close a couple of times. Vergennes' Jonah Mahe got off a blistering shot that whistled just wide.
Mount Anthony's Jordan Gardner had another bid to score but was denied by Lockitt.
An Aguiar cross nearly led to a pad goal for the Granite Staters but the scored remained 1-0 at the break.
"We didn't capitalize on a couple of early chances," Vermont coach Angie Faraci said.
Then came the PK four minutes into the second half after Mount St. Joseph's Tyler Corey was fouled in the box.
"Looking back, I wish I had taken it (the PK)," Corey said.
Then came the tying goal on a great effort by Sumner Nenninger. There was a lot of congestion in the penalty area and Nenninger beat everyone to the ball, guiding it in the cage past Lockitt. It came with 23 minutes remaining.
Milford's Ryan Constable had the first good chance for New Hampshire just minutes into the game but a stellar clear by St. Johnsbury's Murphy Young saved the day.
Vermont had a chance to net the game-winner with four minutes left. Stowe's Matt Spiller deftly bent a free kick around New Hampshire's wall, but it missed the near post by inches.
Lockitt made the eye popping stop on the penalty kick, but he did not upstage Vermont goalie Domenick Puttlitz of Colchester.
Puttlitz collected highlight-reel saves all day — some of them with his athleticism on balls in the air and others by charging hard out of the goal to thwart offensive forays just as they were beginning to develop.
He was named Vermont's Most Valuable Player. Concord's Evan Haas received the same award for New Hampshire.
The Sportsmanship Awards went to Lockitt and Spiller.
The 12th Player Awards were presented to Green Mountain Union's Elias Stowell-Aleman for Vermont and to Sihler for New Hampshire.
"It was a good game. A very fun game," said Corey.
This was the first time in the Lions Cup history that Green Mountain had three players on the team — Everett Mosher, Kagan Hance and Stowell-Aleman.
"I had played soccer with those guys since elementary school. It was great to go out with them, but it was great not just for us but for everyone who played soccer at Green Mountain," Mosher said.
All three GM players will be going on to play the game on the college level — Mosher at WPI, Hance at Paul Smith's and Stowell-Aleman at Keene State
Stowell-Aleman's roommate will be Stevens High's Dylan Chambers who was on the New Hampshire Lions Cup team on Saturday.
Mosher said the Vermonters made some adjustments at halftime.
"We started to take more shots and play more of a possession game," Mosher said. "It worked for us."
"We changed our formation and it worked well," said Montpelier midfielder Ben Collier who will play his soccer at Case Western Reserve in Ohio.
NOTES: Steve Blongy, formerly of Rutland but now living in New Hampshire, was one of the officials. ... The clock was not working for either game. ... Montpelier's Will Bruzzese is another going afar for college. Destination: Rollins College in Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.