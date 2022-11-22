When the Bob A Tip-Off Tournament is held in Proctor’s Almo Buggiani Gym on Dec. 9-10, there will be a familiar face in the northwest corner of the gym and another one missing.
Bob Abrahamson will be the guest of honor. The event is named for him and he will perform his annual presentation of the trophies.
Wade Mitchell will be missing. The legendary high school baseball coach at Proctor and Otter Valley recently passed and his absence will be felt on that evening and for a long time to come.
You know that banner in the Buggiani with the names of Vermont Principals’ Hall of Fame inductees on it. There are five names: Wade Mitchell, Bob Abrahamson, Harry Loyzelle, Jake Eaton and Tom Haley.
When I look up there I feel a whole lot like Millard Fillmore in a galaxy of stars: George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy. You can call me Fill for short.
Mitchell was successful and beloved on every line of his resume which even included coaching the Proctor girls basketball team to a state crown.
Yet to most, he will always be associated with baseball. He was a baseball man through and through whether coaching the game on the high school or Legion diamond.
They will gather at the Neshobe Golf Course on Saturday at 1 p.m. to share stories and honor this great man.
Rutland’s Jack Healey would love to be there but he will be broadcasting a Castleton University game at that time. Here is one of his favorite stories:
Mitchell was coaching a Legion game in Fair Haven and there was a routine fly ball to right fielder Kirk Abrahamson.
Abrahamson circled the ball several times before finally lunging and making a circus catch of a ball that should have been, in baseball parlance, a can of corn.
Abrahamson trotted to the bench and Mitchell said, “What’s wrong with you? It’s not raining. It wasn’t the sun. What was it?”
Abrahamson answered, “I had a bug in my eye.”
I have my own Wade Mitchell story.
I was coaching the Fall Mountain Regional High School freshman baseball team against the Green Mountain Union High JV squad in Chester. We had a runner on third and Billy Aumand was the batter. I told Billy to step out of the box midway through the pitcher’s windup.
The pitcher stopped in the middle of his windup and I sprinted out of the dugout toward the plate umpire screaming, “Balk. Balk. Balk,” just as I had seen Wade do on the play so many times.
Sure enough, the umpire waved our runner home from third.
After a couple of innings, the umpire came to our bench and lectured me on poor sportsmanship and told me he would not allow that again.
I said to him, ‘It can’t be poor sportsmanship. I saw Wade Mitchell do it a half-dozen times.’
Wade could no no wrong in my book.
BARRE CLASSICThere have been some great ideas since James Naismith tacked up the peach baskets on the wall in 1891 and called the new game basket ball. The Barre Granite Association College Basketball Classic is one of those ideas.
The two-day event was completed on Saturday and gave fans an opportunity to see their college in action in men’s and women’s games in a marathon of basketball at the Barre Auditorium. There were four games on Friday and four more on Saturday. There were two women’s games and two men’s contests each day.
You got see Northern Vermont University-Johnson, NVU-Lyndon, Castleton University, Norwich University and Vermont Tech playing in that gem of a facility.
It’s a great day of basketball for the state of Vermont and it will grow as fans discover it.
You want to draw in the fans from each school but you a also want to cater to the hoop junkie who would love to come to Barre and watch a full day of basketball.
That is why a food concession needs to be added. The fan who wants to watch wall-to-wall hoop for eight hours needs to be able to eat during all that time.
People who did take advantage of the opportunity were extremely impressed with the talent showcased over the weekend. One member of the event’s committee told me that he had his eyes opened particularly by the play of the women.
A food concession parlayed with some more promotion and we have really got something with this Barre Granite College Basketball Classic.
I don’t think it can ever reach the madness of late February and March at Barre Auditorium, but it is worth reaching for that goal.
FROM THE DESERT
NVU-Johnson’s Paris Atuahene wowed the crowd at Barre Auditorium during the Classic. She scored 15 points and distributed the ball for seven assists on Friday. Saturday, she poured in a whopping 33 points and had 11 rebounds to give the Badgers a sweep of their two games.
She is averaging 28.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
The 5-foot-3 dynamo is from Phoenix. How does one find their way from the Valley of the Sun to northern Vermont?
Coach Greg Eckman’s assistant Hayley LeCours was on a scouting trip in the Midwest when she saw Atuahene play.
“We try to go to three or four tournaments in a year,” Eckman said. “We were looking for a true point guard and when Hayley saw her play, she really liked her quickness.”
That was the summer of her junior year at Sandra Day O’Connor High School in Phoenix and the groundwork had been put down.
When she visited the Johnson campus with her family it was July. They loved that they could be outside for more than a few minutes, a stark contrast to the 115-degree temperatures back home in Arizona.
“They were taken away with the beauty of the campus,” Eckman said.
NVU-Johnson was picked to finish in a tie for fourth place in the six-team West Division of the North Atlantic Conference. SUNY Poly was voted No. 1.
The Badgers have a chance to make a statement on Dec. 4 when they are at SUNY Poly.
MORE HOOPSThere can be a repeat of last year’s Division III basketball state final between defending champion Hazen and Winooski.
I previously reported that Wiliamstown and Winooski slid down from Division III to D-IV for the 2022-23 season. That is incorrect. Williamstown moved down but the Spartans did not.
That was pointed out to me by Twinfield/Cabot boys basketball coach Chris Hudson who will have his team in Proctor on Dec. 9 for the Bob A Tournament.
Poultney and Twin Valley will meet in that event at 5:30 p.m. with Cabot/Twinfield tipping off with Proctor in the second game of the night. The consolation and championship games follow on Dec. 10.
FOOTBALL NOTES
The buzz in the press box during Sunday’s North-South All-Star Football Game is that Middlebury College is not interested in hosting the game and that the plan will be to rotate it between Norwich University and Castleton University.
Rutland’s Toby Jakubowski was in on a couple of tackles for Husson University in the Eagles’ 21-20 loss to Plymouth State in the New England Bowl played in Bangor, Maine. Bellows Falls’ Jed Lober was on the receiving end of a 34-yard pass play for Husson.
