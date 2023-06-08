When John Scarborough won that first Go-Kart race at Sugar Hill Speedway as a 14-year-old back in 1984, he could not have possibly imagined just what that would lead to.
When he won a feature race recently at Natural Bridge Speedway, the semi-banked clay oval in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, it was his 87th career victory in motorsports racing and his first in Virginia.
This is his 39th consecutive season of racing and he has won at least one race in each of those 39 campaigns.
He has started 990 races and figures to hit that 1,000-milestone around mid-July.
Scarborough has a 24-race schedule this summer at tracks around Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
That means most weekends, he and his wife Robin have a long trip ahead of them when they leave their home on Route 30 just a bit south of Castleton Four Corners. He estimates most trips to Pennsylvania are about six hours with those to Maryland or Virginia taking seven to eight hours.
He admits the travel can become a bit of a grind sometimes.
But he will continue to do it this year and next. That will bring him to 40 straight years of racing and at that point, he will make a decision about what direction his racing career will take.
He competes on the RaceSaver 305 Series which includes the Virginia Sprint Series, the Pennsylvania Series and the Lower Highland Series which includes western Pennsylvania. He currently leads the Virginia Series. Last year he was the Maryland state champion.
He achieved a dream in 2019 when he purchased some property on Route 30 and built a race shop next to his home.
"I built a big race shop there, the one I always wanted," Scarborough said.
The two states along the East Coast where he has not yet raced are South Carolina and Georgia. He said he might check that box when they can find races in each of the states on the same weekend.
This odyssey all began at Sugar Hill Speedway.
Don't look for Sugar Hill Speedway today. A landscaping company stands at that site. It seems that nothing lasts forever.
But John Scarborough is giving it a heck of a shot.