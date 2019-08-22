MONTPELIER — A once proud Mount Anthony Union High School field hockey program is no more.
Vermont Principals’ Association Associate Executive Director Bob Johnson said that the Patriots were unable to field a team due to an insufficient number of players and that those who wished to play this season will be doing so for Burr and Burton Academy.
He also said that neighboring schools West Rutland and Proctor will be combining to compete in bass fishing. The sport is in its second year as an exhibition activity and will hold its championship on Lake Champlain.
Johnson said bass fishing “continues to get more and more support.”
That was some of the news that came out of VPA Media Day on Thursday.
The three state championship football games are scheduled for Nov. 9 at Rutland High’s Alumni Field.
The state championship field hockey games will be played at the University of Vermont on Nov. 2. The field hockey semifinals will also be played on turf fields.
All of the state championship soccer games will be played on turf fields if possible.
There is also a new alignment this year. Due to some Division I boys basketball teams purportedly being unable to compete in the VPA’s largest division, it was decided to decrease the number of teams in Division I and distribute the other teams among the other three divisions.
The result is 13 teams in Division I boys basketball — CVU, Essex, St. Johnsbury, Burlington, Mount Anthony, South Burlington, BFA-St. Albans, Brattleboro, Rutland, Mount Mansfield, Burr and Burton, Colchester and Rice.
Rice could have been placed in Division II but elected to remain in Division I.
The new enrollment measurement for placing teams is the number of students in that gender in grades 9-11. CVU had the most at 488 and Essex was next at 453.
There are 12 Division I girls basketball teams.
The Division IV state champion West Rutland girls basketball team will have its usual competition from the Blue Mountain team it defeated in the finals, as well as the strong neighboring programs from Proctor and Mount St. Joseph.
But under the new alignment, West Rutland must also reckon with Hazen, a team that was the No. 1 seed in Division III.
Hazen was placed in Division IV with its girls count of 61 in grades 9-11. That placed it one rung below Leland & Gray with 62. L&G will be in Division III.
Proctor and MSJ have a girls count of 31 each in grades 9-11.
Johnson said it is still possible for Hazen to ask to stay in Division III but in the submitted alignment they are in D-IV.
Johnson said volleyball has become a popular girls varsity sport in the northern part of the state but it has not taken hold in the southern tier, where only Mount Anthony fields a team. MAU plays many of its games against teams from nearby New York and Massachusetts.
There are a number of co-operative teams including a few new ones. Cabot and Twinfield will have a co-op team in girls and boys soccer as well as in boys and girls cross country.
“I think we are going to see more of them as we go down the road,” Johnson said.
There will also be a focus on the recruitment of game officials for all sports.
“We have a few new ones but not enough,” Johnson said.
Oxbow now has a member-to-member agreement for football with Blue Mountain, Thetford and Rivendell. That means if any students from those three schools want to play football, they must now do so at Oxbow whereas in the past some did so for Hartford.
That will help the Bradford school, which had been struggling with participation numbers in football.
Johnson estimated those three schools have swelled Oxbow’s numbers by “eight, maybe more.”
There are some changes in the soccer alignment for this fall including Mill River dropping from Division II to III in both girls and boys soccer and Otter Valley to Division III in boys soccer. Otter Valley’s girl count of 119 would have allowed the Otters to go to Division III in girls soccer but they elected to remain in D-II.
Otter Valley drops from Division II to Division III in football.
A number of high schools enter the school year with new athletic directors. They are Colchester, Mark Ellingson; Essex, Pat Merriam; Lyndon Institute, Eric Berry; Mid-Vermont Christian, Erva Barnes; Peoples Academy, Natalie Soffren; Twinfield, Stacey Fox; White River Valley, Heidi Wright and Long Trail, Mickey Dexter.
