Don Beebe is building something special at Springfield High School on the wrestling mats. He is driven to get the Cosmos back to the glory days.
One of the most glorious of all was the 1993-94 season when the Cosmos won the Division II state title. Their coach Bob Schweitzer was voted Coach of the Year.
Beebe wrestled for Schweitzer that season and you might even say that the Springfield coach still hears Schweitzer’s voice. You could say that he is building a program the school and community can be proud of in Schweitzer’s name.
The late Schweitzer arrived in Springfield in 1969 after being a football/wrestling athlete at Penn and serving in the United States Navy.
During 28 years in Springfield where he was a teacher while coaching football and wrestling, he had a tremendous influence on the students and athletes.
Beebe was one of them.
Beebe speaks in reverential tones about Schweitzer’s devotion to the sport and his wrestlers.
“We went all over the country to wrestling camps in the summer. He was building a team,” Beebe said.
Word has it that Schweitzer dipped into his own pocket to make that wrestling camp experience happen for many aspiring young wrestlers.
“I mowed his lawn,” Beebe said.
Otter Valley’s William Santiago was a New England champion at 138 pounds in the 1985-86 season. Schweitzer appreciated strong, dedicated wrestlers even when they were opponents.
“Willie was a little before my time but Bob Schweitzer talked about him a lot,” Beebe said.
“That area was a hotbed of wrestling in the 1980 and 1990s.”
Now, Springfield wrestling has taken another important step.
It has been a club team in recent seasons but this year became a school-supported varsity team.
That is significant, Beebe said.
“With (athletic director) Rich Saypack, we are starting to get a lot of support. They are buying us new singlets and a new mat.
“It is also easier to get kids to wrestle now that we are a part of the school.
“And we can get a little bit more booster club action.”
Saypack was an assistant wrestling coach for Schweitzer at Springfield.
“I think it will help,” Saypack said of wrestling achieving varsity status at the school again. “It will give us better exposure.”
Saypack said that Feb. 2 will be a big night for wrestling in Springfield. The new mats are expected to arrive for that home meet and they will be adorned with Bob Schweitzer’s name.
That will be the latest in honors for Schweitzer. He is in the Springfield High School Hall of Fame and the New England Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Schweitzer was losing ground fast in 1998 when Springfield played its first football game under the lights. He attended that game in the back of an ambulance.
It was not long after that he died.
“He was like a father to me,” Saypack said.
He is also the Father of Springfield Wrestling. He would love what is going on with the sport today at Springfield High School.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.