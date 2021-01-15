Gov. Phil Scott detailed a series of changes in restrictions for school-based and recreational indoor and outdoor winter sports during his Friday press conference.
Scott announced that effective Monday, Jan. 18, the state is moving into Phase II of the sports and recreation guidance.
Under this phase, teams are allowed to expand practices, to include drills with limited contact and intrasquad scrimmages, with masking being mandatory. Games and scrimmages against other schools are still prohibited.
“We know how important these activities are for our kids’ well-being, both for their physical and mental health,” Scott said. “It is my hope that we’ll soon be able to allow for competitions. But as with every decision we make, it will be based on our data and the advice of our experts.”
Since Dec. 26, schools were in Phase I where they were allowed to conduct individual skill-building practices and strength and conditioning activities.
The move to Phase II also allows for individual-focused outdoor snow sports, like Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing and snowboarding, to begin holding in-state competition.
According to the guidance, “under this limited exception, the number of participants must not exceed 25 individuals, although a competition may involve multiple groupings of 25 throughout the day if the groups do not interact with one another.”
Rutland High School Athletics Secretary Jamie Nichols didn’t have any snow sports schedule updates on Friday, but said the school will follow the guidance and will schedule if they can.
“Several weeks ago we entered Phase 1, which allowed the return of youth sports with only skills training and drills allowed,” said Scott of the decision-making process behind the move to Phase II.
“Since then we’ve seen no spread of the virus tied to this activity. And spread within the schools remains low.”
State Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine provided insight on the move to Phase II and a look at the potential timetable for a return to games.
“It’s not a dramatic change compared to where the students have been thus far,” Levine said. “It’s certainly a place to see how things go for several weeks before we would advance things any further.
“If we hadn’t seen such exemplary safety in what’s going on right now, obviously that would give us pause.”
Some schools, including South Burlington High School, have created outdoor ice rinks amid the pandemic. The state said teams won’t be allowed to play games against other teams on those rinks, given that ice hockey is an indoor winter sport.
The guidance says to prioritize outdoor activities whenever possible, so conducting practices on those rinks would be encouraged by the state, if a school chose to do so.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.