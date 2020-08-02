Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.