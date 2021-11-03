The fall sports season is coming to a close and it was ugly. U-G-L-Y.
There was too much taunting, alleged racial slurs, sexual harassment and general poor sportsmanship.
And there were some beautiful moments — snapshots that tell us we will get past this, that we do have reason to believe in high school athletics and the lessons they teach.
I don’t want to be Pollyanna about the tenor of the fall season. Hey, it was bad. We haven’t seen it this bad.
But amidst the ugliness there was compassion, sportsmanship and feel-good moments.
Just a sampling:
— The Poultney girls soccer team had its best season since anyone can remember and made it to the quarterfinals where the Blue Devils lost on penalty kicks to Rivendell 3-2 after tying 1-1 through overtime.
Losing on PKs is the toughest way to go out that there is.
Poultney coach Hannah Corkum described the way that the Rivendell players came over to her Devils after the PK session to compliment them and to lift them up.
Corkum said that the gesture “really warmed my heart.”
— West Rutland girls soccer goalkeeper Serena Coombs had just endured a tough loss to Proctor but she went out of her way to come over to the Proctor bench after the game and check on the Phantoms’ prolific scorer Maggie McKearin who had been injured during the game.
— There was a lot of support among schools and administrators when it came to problems with field availability. The latest example was Burlington High School offering its turf field to CVU so that it could play a semifinal soccer game on a field that was not chewed up by a season’s worth of play.
There were other such examples of this throughout the fall.
— Hannah Welch is the designated penalty kicker for Poultney High. But on Senior Day, the junior unselfishly deferred to senior teammate Hannah Webster to take the PK.
Webster, for her part, made the kick.
— It was a tough season on the field for the winless Springfield field hockey team. Yet, the Cosmos decorum when it came to sportsmanship was as good as it got.
An Otter Valley parent even wrote in an email about how supportive and respectful the Springfield team had been.
She wrote, “The coach (Alex Nikolovski) and team reflects and reminds us that the real meaning of high school sports is sportsmanship.”
— After MSJ suffered a difficult loss to Proctor in girls soccer, MSJ sweeper Tiana Gallipo took the time after the game to tell the Proctor sweeper what a fine game she had played.
Gallipo knew that it was the first time the opposing player had played the position.
— When the Lake Region girls soccer team saw its season end on penalty kicks against Green Mountain in Chester, the Rangers were devastated.
But not so devastated that they did not immediately rush to their goalie Maya Auger who was face down and dealing with her own disappointment.
They knew that Auger was brilliant during the 110 minutes of soccer and a big reason why they were able to get to the penalty-kick stage.
— When no officials showed up for the boys soccer game between Proctor and Fair Haven, Randy Dewey answered the emergency call for officials and worked the game alone, no easy task.
After the game, he thanked both teams for their cooperation in helping him pull off a difficult job without incident.
— There were so many examples of unity displayed for the Hartford girls soccer team after they endured sexual comments at a game this season.
Following that game, opposing teams stood with them in a pregame display of support and showed them compassion in other ways.
— One of the uglier moments of the fall came out of that high profile boys soccer game between Enosburg Falls and Winooski in which there were all kinds of allegations from racial slurs to physical abuse.
The potential for trouble in Tuesday’s Division III semifinal game was there and fans were banned.
According to all indications, the players comported themselves well and the day was only about soccer.
That might have had the deepest meaning of any of our positive moments during this season.
—The positivism and energy by a Rutland field hockey team was something to behold during a 3-1 victory at Fair Haven.
A team that wins only two games during an entire season often goes through the motions toward the end but the energy and support by the players on the RHS bench for their teammates on the field was a marvel.
— There was a poignant photo taken by Michael Beniash of the Caledonian Record that spoke to everything that is good about high school athletics.
It showed St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman, the individual state champion of the boys race at the Vermont State Cross Country Championships over the weekend, with runner-up Matthew Servin of CVU.
It was after the race, their arms linked in a sign of mutual respect and sportsmanship.
It was a terrible fall in so many ways, one that we have not seen the likes of before.
But there were many other positive anecdotes in this year’s fall sports scrapbook other than the aforementioned ones.
If we look hard enough, we can see hope for better seasons ahead.
November is the season known for counting our blessings. Believe it or not, on the high school sports landscape they are plentiful.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.