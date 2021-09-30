FAIR HAVEN — The Mount St. Joseph boys soccer has established a level of play it expects to meet every time it touches the field.
Mounties coach Josh Souza didn’t feel MSJ reached that level in the first half Thursday night against Fair Haven.
Great teams adjust in those moments and that’s exactly what the Mounties did, scoring twice in the second half to best the Slaters 3-1 at LaPlaca Field.
“We knew that Fair Haven would be tough today. They play an extremely tough schedule and faced double overtime just recently,” Souza said. “We allowed them to be in the game right off the bat and it took us the whole half to figure it out and gauge our energy back to where we needed it.
“In the second half, I said, ‘can we do what we do and take a breath and collect ourselves?’ The bench was a 13th man out there. This is a team win.”
Ryan Jones scored all three of the Mounties’ goals on Wednesday, bringing his season total to 15. It was the third time this season Jones had three or more goals.
“Tyler (Corey) was (Fair Haven’s) focal point. He draws a lot of attention and that allows seven or eight other people to have a Ryan-type of day like that,” Souza said. “It was his turn to to do it again. (Ryan) steps up in these big moments and he’s not afraid to be the next leader of the team.”
The score was locked 1-1 for much of the game. Fair Haven caught MSJ off guard in the opening seconds of the first half, where freshman Jace Hetrick made a run down the left side and buried a ball in the net about 15 seconds into play.
Slaters coach Tim Dayton has six freshmen on his roster. They’re all developing, but plays like that initial goal and some of the chances that came later displayed how bright the future of Fair Haven soccer could be.
“Mount St. Joseph is massively physically superior to us, but the quality of those freshmen, made it an even contest,” Dayton said. “They’re going to keep getting better and bigger and stronger. We have little glimpses of the future of the program there.”
The Mounties responded with 30:36 left in the half, where Jones made a great turn to seal off a Slater defender and ripped a hard ball to the left side of the net outside Fair Haven keeper Kole Matta’s reach.
Most of the first half was back and forth, with both sides trading runs down field.
Late in the first half, MSJ had a perfect scoring opportunity from straight on, but Matta laid out to make a diving stop to keep the score tied.
The second half was played fairly even before MSJ took over late, grabbing control of the possession game and creating more chances than they had.
Jones broke the 1-1 tie with 9:52 play in the second half, burying a goal from the left side.
The Mounties added insurance a few minutes later, when Tyler Corey played a perfect through ball from near the 50-yard marking on the football field to his longtime teammate Jones, who ran on, took a few touches and finished his hat trick.
Fair Haven couldn’t push the ball forward a ton in the closing stretch of the game. Getting more chances and finishing is a focus for the Slaters.
“The plan was to press their backs and the young guys can be too cautious, so we invited pressure on ourselves,” Dayton said. Carlson made eight saves in the winning effort and did a nice job coming off his line to clear some risky balls.
“Peter works hard and is the leader in the back,” Souza said. “The line in the back today was tremendous. I heard talk all game. They were organized and worked through those weird moments.”
Matta made seven saves for Fair Haven.
The Slaters (0-7-1) are at Woodstock on Tuesday.
The dream season continues for MSJ (8-0). The Mounties take their perfect record into a matchup with rival West Rutland on Thursday in a game played at Mill River Union High School.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.