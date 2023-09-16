POULTNEY — Heading into Week 3, finishing the job was something at the top of the Mill River football team's checklist.
In their first two games, struggles down the stretch of games cost them wins. They were determined to not let it happen again, taking on Rutland County rival Poultney.
The Minutemen bucked the trend and closed Saturday's game with conviction, pulling away from the Blue Devils 26-8 at Dean W. Houghton Field.
"We can give them the tools and put them in good spots, but (the players) have to go out and do it," said Mill River coach Phil Hall. "I told them at halftime that we have go out there prove that we want it more for 24 minutes and I think that's what happened. Glad to see our guys finally finish a game."
Mill River, who despite its winless record coming in had to be considered the favorite, was in a dogfight with a scrappy Poultney bunch. The Blue Devils took a two-point lead into the half, having played some of the best football they have all season.
The Minutemen had the chance to turn the tides to open the second half and they did just that.
Beginning their opening drive of the second half on their own 18-yard line, Mill River wasted little time taking control of the game. On the first play, they handed the ball to speedy junior Toby Pytlik and he was off to the races for an 82-yard touchdown run down the right sideline, giving Mill River a lead it wouldn't surrender.
"That's a great run. It starts with the guys up front," Hall said. "That goes back to something we saw in the first half that we thought we could take advantage of. It was a play we had run, but we ran it a different way and it worked to perfection. Credit to the guys up front and Toby, but also credit to the guys in the booth that were paying attention and putting us in a good position."
Pytlik had a huge day for Mill River, rushing for more than 200 yards. Backfield mate Memphis Beamis was incredibly efficient too, picking up more than 100 yards.
Poultney looked like it might grab the momentum back when Lucas Welch stripped a Mill River rusher on the third play of their next drive after the Pytlik touchdown, but the Minutemen grabbed it right back with a fumble recovery from senior Ryan Smith.
Mill River turned the turnover into points with a 10-play drive capped by a 5-yard Vinny Cavalieri-Mason Boudreau touchdown connection. Cavalieri threw a screen pass to Boudreau, who used to play for Poultney, and Boudreau dodged a few defenders to take the ball in.
It was a similar play to the Minutemen's lone first-half touchdown where they ran a screen pass on the opposite side to Boudreau.
Mill River tacked on its final touchdown in the fourth quarter, on a 1-yard rush by Pytlik that completely put the game away.
The Blue Devils couldn't sustain the impressive defensive first half they had, where they stifled a potent Minutemen offense and caused multiple turnover on downs, but they could take a lot of positives about how they played against a contending Mill River team.
"I thought we defended them real well," said Poultney coach Dave Capman, who is in 43rd and final season calling the shots for the Blue Devils. "We got turnovers today. We haven't had any turnovers from the other team. That's good for us. We're working hard."
This game was a lot different than the blowout victory that Mill River had against Poultney last fall in North Clarendon.
"That's a much-improved Poultney team from the one we played last year," Hall said. "A lot of kids individually we noticed improved. Obviously, Dave Capman has had an amazing career and we wish him all the best."
Before Capman's career wraps up, he has a motivated team to coach that wants to break into the win column.
He has some talented athletes that are hungry, one of them being junior Jack Dickerson, a Long Trail student from Middletown Springs. Dickerson accounted for Poultney's only touchdown on Saturday, which gave them a lead in the second quarter.
Mill River had pinned the Blue Devils deep in their own territory, but on the first play of that drive, Dickerson took the handoff and burst down the left side for a 92-yard touchdown.
"We want to use him more. He hasn't played football before and he's building up more and more," Capman said.
Dickerson led Poultney with 120 rushing yards. Quarterback Tegan Capman threw for 65 yards on two completions.
Mill River (1-2) has a tough test, playing at fellow 1-2 Springfield Friday night. Poultney (0-3) is at Oxbow on Saturday.