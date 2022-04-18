FAIR HAVEN — Baseball is a game all about adjustments. You pick up on a certain tendency of the opposing team and do what you can to exploit it.
The Fair Haven baseball team struggled to hit the ball in the first inning against Division IV Poultney, but adjusted from there on and cruised to a 16-3 win in five innings.
The Slaters put the game out of reach with extended second and third innings.
Poultney right-hander Nolan Geno got Fair Haven to go down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the first inning, but the Slaters adjusted in the second.
Noticing Geno wasn't throwing at the speed they're accustomed to, Fair Haven stayed back on pitches and let the ball travel into the zone, instead of getting out in front like they did in the first.
Matt Heibler got the party going with a single and was promptly plated by first baseman Joe Buxton. After a hit batsman and walk, No. 9 hitter Wyatt Cusanelli hit a sacrifice fly for another run.
Poultney couldn't get out of the inning, walking Trey Lee and letting Sawyer Ramey reach on an error. More walks and another error made matters worse. Buxton and Kyle James drove in two runs apiece on consecutive at-bats later in the inning.
In the blink of an eye, Fair Haven was up 10-0 through two. It was a big blow for Poultney who could have made the deficit more manageable had it made the plays to get the final out of the second.
"We were giving up extra runs and extra base hits," said first-year Blue Devils coach Brian DeBonis. "I thought we held them pretty good with some pitching. They had some timely hits when they needed them, but our errors in the field are what cost us the game."
Fair Haven coach Adam Greenlese loved the approach his guys gave him in that inning after a subpar first.
"It's tough to adjust to (the slower pitching), but they did a good job with it," Greenlese said. "The next guys that came in were throwing a little bit harder, which is more our pace."
Poultney ended up using four pitchers in the game. Geno got the hook after 1 2/3 innings. Gabe Wescott lasted 2/3 of an inning, Donald Olden lasted 1/3 of an inning and Craig Baptie pitched the final 1 1/3.
Fair Haven tacked on five more runs in the third inning, highlighted by RBIs from James and Max Kyhill, and another on a Buxton RBI in the fourth.
Heibler got the start on the bump for the Slaters and pitched four pretty dominant innings. He loaded the bases with a pair of walks, along with a James throwing error in the first inning, but settled in nicely from there.
Heibler struck out the side in the second and never allowed a runner past second base the rest of his outing. The senior struck out nine batters.
Buxton closed out the win in the fifth inning. He ran into some control issues, hitting two hitters, but settled in to finish the game.
"It's about figuring out a routine and knowing when you're actually warm and game ready," Greenlese said of his pitchers. "Once (Matt) got in his groove, he settled in.
"It was the same for Buxton. He didn't get a good bullpen in and it took a few batters. Towards the end, he was really starting to bring it."
Poultney scratched all three of its runs across in the fifth off Buxton. The Blue Devils got a hit from Hagen McDermott and took advantage of Buxton's control issues to get a run in on a hit by pitch.
Aggressive baserunning by leadoff guy Lucas Milazzo forced a throwing error on the catcher trying to pick him off at third and the final run came in on a walk when Fair Haven improperly attempted the hidden ball trick and were called for a balk.
"The kids worked right until the end and they don't ever give up," DeBonis said.
Fair Haven (2-0) is at Mount Abraham on Wednesday.
It's been a tough couple games for Poultney (1-2), between a 29-0 loss to Green Mountain and Monday's loss to the Slaters.
The Blue Devils are back at it next Tuesday against West Rutland, a team they beat in their season opener.
