The Essex girls hockey team has been to the last four Division I state championships for a reason. They have a pipeline of talent that keeps them at an elite level each year.
The three-time defending state champions made their way to Rutland's Spartan Arena Monday afternoon for a makeup game and the Hornets came away with a 4-2 win.
Essex did its offensive damage in the second period, scoring all four of its goals in that frame.
The Hornets took advantage of having an extra skater over Rutland, who had been called for a roughing call in the last minute of the first period.
Makenna Hubert's penalty bled over into the second and Essex wasted little time knotting the game 1-1.
With 14:26 left in the period, freshman defender Taylor Senecal took a beautiful wrist shot from straight on that found the back of the net. Gillian Bruyns was credited an assist.
That started an offensive onslaught for the Hornets, who kept up the intensity throughout the period.
Bruyns got herself on the board with a goal with 11:23 in the period. The junior forward used some great stickhandling to create some space on the right side of the net, getting through multiple Raider defenders to score the go-ahead goal from a difficult angle.
Abigail Lacross increased the Essex lead with a goal with 3:36 in the period.
Rutland cut the deficit to one with 2:09 in the period. The Raiders got a shot on Hornets goaltender Emily Carter, but the junior couldn't keep the puck in her grasp, allowing Rutland senior Sydney Wood to bury an easy rebound attempt from the right side. Arikka Patorti got the assist.
Essex responded before the end of the period with a goal from Senecal, who ripped a shot that hit the upper crossbar and landed down past the goal line.
Rutland got its initial goal with 2:23 left in the opening period from Elizabeth Cooley, assisted by Izzy Crossman and Addison Hubert.
The game was fairly even in terms of shots, with the Raiders even holding a shot on goal advantage. Rutland just couldn't capitalize on as many of those chances as the opponents, especially in the second period.
"We had a few unfortunate bounces, but overall, it was a great game by us and a great game by (Essex)," said Raiders co-coach Katherine Pate.
Rutland (7-4) and Essex (8-4) are back at it again on Wednesday with the Hornets playing host for a 6:15 p.m. puck drop.
"We look forward to seeing them on Wednesday," Pate said.
