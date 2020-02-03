The Rutland boys hockey team is in desperate need of consistency.
On one day, RHS can play competitively with the best teams in the state, like they did Saturday against Essex, but on others, lapses cost them.
Monday’s game against Stowe fell into the latter category as Rutland fell 4-3 at Spartan Arena.
“It’s been the same song and dance the whole year. We just need to be more consistent,” said first-year RHS coach Mike Anderson. “We show we can play a real tough game, and other times, we have mental breakdowns. We forget what we’re doing and the game gets away from us.”
The second period was where a lot of Rutland’s lapses came. With RHD holding a one-goal heading into the period, Stowe finally broke through.
Controlling possession for the opening minutes of the frame, Stowe got out on a 2-on-1 skate down the ice. Senior forward Alex Tilgner skated down the right flank and spotted Atticus Eiden trailing close to the left. He put a perfect pass to Eiden’s stick and the game was tied.
Stowe picked up a hooking penalty soon after, but Rutland bailed them out with an elbowing penalty of its own.
Eiden scored his second goal of the day on a great shot from a tough angle on the right side of the RHS net.
Exactly a minute later, Tilgner scored his first of the day.
“We had a couple breakdowns that we don’t want to happen and they capitalized,” Anderson said. “They made some good plays, but we need to control those mental breakdowns.”
Down two goals heading into the third, Dillon Moore took a pass from Eren Cetin and slipped a shot past Stowe goaltender Ethan Brown, but Stowe answered right back with a perfect wrist-shot goal from Tilgner.
Rutland had a chance to even the game in the closing minutes. Stowe was called for a five-minute major with less than 10 minutes to go and a two-minute penalty with less than two minutes left.
After the second penalty, Rutland pulled goaltender Augie Louras for an extra skater, giving them a 6-on-3 man advantage.
Stowe remained strong and cleared away multiple chances to the other end of the ice.
Rutland’s Ethan Coarse scored on a Cetin assist with 5.1 seconds left, but it was much too late to chance the result.
“We have to get a little more hungry in front (of the net) and win some battles,” Anderson said. “(Stowe) did a good job of killing it off.”
Rutland played its best hockey in the first period, where it got on the board first on a Ryan Melen score.
Stowe controlled possession in the period, but couldn’t break through Louras.
Stowe had a large flurry of shots with five minutes left in the frame, but Louras stood on his head and kept them off the board.
Louras had 24 saves in the losing effort.
“Augie played great. He’s been playing real good for us this year,” Anderson said.
Brown had 14 saves for Stowe.
For RHS, it’s about putting a full game together. Anderson has seen flashes of brilliance from his guys, but needs to see it for 45 minutes.
“We have to play three consistent periods and stick to the plan,” Anderson said.
Rutland drops to 2-10-1 and travels to a struggling South Burlington team on Wednesday at Cairns Arena.
