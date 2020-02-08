WEST RUTLAND — In a battle of long win streaks, the West Rutland girls basketball team's run survived another day.
The Golden Horde used a dominant second quarter to cruise past Division III Bellows Falls 68-51 Saturday afternoon.
Down a point after an action-packed, high scoring first quarter, West Rutland quickly swung the momentum early in the second.
Following a Terrier basket, the Horde went on a 16-0 run to open up a 13-point lead with less than two minutes to play in the half.
"We got used to their defense and started to understand what we were trying to do on offense," said West Rutland coach Carl Serrani. "I try to change defenses a lot because if you run against things the same way, they'll end up scoring after a while."
Bellows Falls scored to end the run and cut the lead to 11, but the Terriers wouldn't get any closer the rest of the way.
Five different Westside players scored during the second quarter, as the Horde outscored Bellows Falls by 13.
An emphasis on getting the ball into the post played a critical role in West Rutland's success in the quarter, which bled into the another dominant effort in the third.
The Horde's 6-foot twin towers of Elizabeth Bailey and Isabell Lanfear used their size to their advantage and grabbed a ton of boards, especially on the offensive end.
The Terriers stayed in step with West Rutland early on with some scrappy play on the boards, so the Horde were set on correcting that as the game progressed.
"We're starting to understand that we are bigger than everyone else," Serrani said. "To get the big kids to play with each other, it's different for them. It's pretty neat to watch and see the lights click on. People are there to answer the doors."
Bailey is quite the passer for a post player and she used that ability multiple times throughout the game to set up open wing players for jumpers.
Bailey had 14 points, 10 boards and three blocks.
The Horde opened up a lead as big as 24 points in the fourth quarter, before trying to waste a bunch of time off the clock. Even down an insurmountable margin, Bellows Falls remained engaged defensively and forced Westside to play.
The Terriers stepped in front of some sloppy passes and got out in transition. Sophomore Jaia Caron made the most of her playing time off the bench and swiped two passes, turning them into points on the other end in the closing minutes.
The teams played practically even in the first quarter. Senior forward Jenee McGee was the main cog that kept Westside afloat during the opening stretch.
McGee pretty much couldn't miss in the first quarter and her teammates knew it, getting her the ball and watching her knock down open jumper after open jumper.
She had 13 of West Rutland's 19 first-quarter points and finished with a game-high 20 points.
"You can take your defense with you, but your offense doesn't always show up," Serrani said. "Today, her offense showed up. She was on fire. Even in the second half, she came out strong. She didn't shoot as much in the second half, but she still wasn't missing."
Behind McGee and Bailey, Kiana Grabowski had 12 points and Lanfear had 11.
Lefty Taylor Goodell was strong for the Terriers with 13 points, while sophomore guard Maya Waryas had 12 points.
West Rutland improved to 14-0, keeping its throne atop the Division IV standings safe.
The D-III Terriers saw their eight-game win streak snapped, as they fell to 9-5.
