WOODSTOCK — The Otter Valley boys basketball team fell to the Woodstock Wasps 63-48 Thursday night.
Both teams were neck-and-neck after the first quarter. However, Cooper Dorsogna lead the Wasps on a 23-8 run in the second to pull away.
“In the second half, we outscored them by one,” said Otter Valley coach Mike Stark. “That (Dorsogna’s performance) was the difference maker.”
Dylan Gaboriault scored 14 points for the Otters. Teammate Parker Todd recorded 13 points.
Dorsogna was the top scorer for Woodstock with 14 points, all scored in the second quarter.
The Otters (3-9) return to Brandon Wednesday to host MSJ at 7 p.m.
Twin Valley 52, Bellows Falls 49
WILMINGTON — Twin Valley maintained its season dominance Thursday with 52-49 win over the Bellows Falls boys basketball team.
The first half started very close, with the exception of one minute where the Terriers went on a 10-2 run, leading the Wildcats 34-22. From there, Twin Valley distanced itself, going on a 19-1 run.
“It was kind of a tale of two halves,” said Twin Valley coach Chris Brown.
Although Bellows Falls tried to rally, the Wildcats made enough plays to close out the game.
Jack McHale was the top scorer of the night with 19 points, followed by teammate Owen Grinold with 16 points.
Griffin Waryas lead the Terriers in scoring with 14 points.
Twin Valley improves to 12-1 and returns to action Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they take on Arlington.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mill River 48, Green Mountain 25
CHESTER — The Mill River girls basketball team snapped its six-game losing streak Thursday night with a 48-25 win over Green Mountain.
Minutemen coach Brad Rideout said his offense kept turnovers low and his defense had a good performance overall.
“We had bad lapses in each quarter, but other than that, we played good defense,” he said.
Green Mountain coach Jeff Buffum cited a lack of rebounds as a factor to the loss, but was optimistic in the Chieftains’ potential.
“We’re a young team and we’re still learning,” Buffum said.
Mill River’s Lexi Bowen led both teams in scoring with 16 points and seven steals. Teammate Molly Bruso recorded 13 points while Mallory Carlson scored 12 points and 18 rebounds.
Kim Cummings was the top scorer for the Chieftains with 10 points, followed by Maisen LaPrise with six points.
The Minutemen improve to 2-12 and return to action Monday when they face Windsor at 7 p.m. Green Mountain drops to 2-9 and plays again Saturday against Poultney at 1 p.m.
ALPINE SKIING
Adams and Martin star for RHS
The Rutland girls and boys alpine ski teams took second and third place respectively at Pico Mountain Thursday afternoon.
Ashleah Adams was the top performer for the Raiders with a time of 1:38.97, placing second out of 46 competitors. Teammate Lea Zmurko took the fifth seed with a time 1:41.08.
On the boys side, Reed Martin took second place with a time of 1:31.96. Teammate Brady Kenosh followed close behind with a time of 1:32.03, taking third overall.
Additionally, MSJ’s Ben Pencak placed sixth with a time of 1:36.72. The Mounties boys took 5th place overall.
For Green Mountain, Leo Fehrenbach took 12th overall with a time of 1:45.67. On the girls side, Haley Racicot placed 24th with a time 1:49.10.
Trenton Spafford had the fastest time for Mill River with 2:14.04. Fany Boulenger had a time of 2:11.44.
The Raiders return to the slopes Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. when they travel to Bromley Mountain.
GOLF
CU golfers earn academic honor
WATERVILLE, Maine — Three Castleton University men’s golfers were named to the North Atlantic Conference All-Academic Team Wednesday, as announced by the league office.
Jacob Erwin, Nicholas Gravina and Mark Shroyer were Castleton’s honorees, as Erwin was named to the team for the third consecutive year.
Erwin was also named the NAC Senior Scholar Athlete for men’s golf following the conclusion of the 2019 season. Gravina and Shroyer earn the award for the first time each.
In order to be eligible for NAC All-Academic Team honors, a student-athlete must post a minimum grade point average of 3.50 on a scale of 4.00, must be a sophomore or higher in class standing and must have competed in two NAC sport seasons.
