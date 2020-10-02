Evan Pockette connected with Slade Postemski in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown in overtime, but this Rutland victory was more about defense.
Scoreless 7-on-7 games through regulation play are about as rare as igloos in Tucson in mid-summer, but when Pockette and Postemski hooked up it was the lone score of the night, giving the Raiders a 6-0 victory over Mount Anthony.
Defense? There was a spectacular pass breakup by Rutland’s Jack Coughlin when Mount Anthony had the first series of the overtime from the opponent’s 10-yard line.
But athletic play in the secondary was a hallmark of the Rutland secondary all night. Coughlin, Matt Magro and Joe Anderson had terrific plays, taking turns in turning some pretty well thrown balls by Caleb Hay into incompletions.
And Jonah Bassett joined the party by intercepting Hay in the end zone.
Rutland coach Mike Norman used three quarterbacks but the Patriots went all the way with Hay. He is a big guy (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) with a big arm.
He made life uneasy for the Raider secondary but it responded time and again.
Hay finished 19-of-36 for 342 yards.
“He is pretty talented,” Norman said of Hay.
Hay also has some pretty prolific weapons in his offense, mainly Gavin Johnson and Jack Ware.
MAU coach Chad Gordon felt Johnson came down with one of Hay’s throws in the end zone and argued the call.
“That’s a tough call to make. I thought he had his feet in,” Gordon said.
Rutland runs its record to 3-0 and the Patriots fall to 1-1.
The 7-on-7 game comes advertised as a wide open, high scoring game but on this night it was anything but that.
“Some of that was the weather. It was tough to grip the ball,” Gordon said of the rainy Friday night at Alumni Field. “Caleb is usually accurate.”
Eli Pockette got the start and battled the elements in the first quarter, going 4-of-11 for 36 yards. His numbers could have been better. He also had some well thrown passes dropped.
Evan Pockette took the snaps in the second quarter and seemed to find a rhythm when he hooked up with Postemski on a 19-yard completion, but the attack soon sputtered.
Evan Pockette finished 8-of-17 for 88 yards and the game-winning TD. Eli was 8-for-21 for 54 yards and Anthony Cavalieri saw some action in the third quarter and completed a pass.
Postemski and Luke DelBianco were targeted frequently and had some key catches.
The Raiders nearly struck with a big play in the final minute of regulation time when Evan Pockette went over the top with Postemski the intended target. Postemski had gotten behind the secondary but the ball was overthrown.
Hay and the Patriots had one of their best offensive series in the fourth quarter when Hay struck for three consecutive completions including one covering 47 yards to Johnson.
But that drive ended when Hay and Johnson tried to connect on a fade pattern in the corner of the end zone on fourth down, the play that Gordon questioned.
“Mount Anthony is a great team and we see them again,” Norman said.
