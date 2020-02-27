BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony wrestling team is looking for its historic 32nd straight state championship.
Seedings for the tournament, set for Friday and Saturday at MAU’s Kates Gym, have been released.
Starting at 106 pounds, Essex’s Elliot Powell is the top seed with a 37-14 record, topping Spaulding’s Caleb Huntington and Randolph’s Coy Lyford. Fair Haven freshman Hunter Greene is unranked, but will compete.
Springfield’s David Rigney and Mill River’s Kaleb Spencer are unranked and competing at 113. Spaulding’s Carter Dickenson is the top seed.
MAU’s Landon Davis (38-11) is the man to beat at 120, but Otter Valley’s Austin Cormany and the Slaters’ Todd Summer will also compete.
St. Johnsbury’s Hunter Verge is the heavy favorite at 126. The Otters’ Tucker Babcock and the Minutemen’s Caden Beamis are at 126 as well.
Fair Haven’s Sam Worthing was inches away from a state title last year and is the No. 2 seed at 132, behind MAU’s Kyle Hurley. Worthing has 44 wins this year.
Otter Valley’s Matt Alford competes in that class too.
MAU’s Keegan Coon is the favorite at 138, looking for his third state title. The Otters’ Caleb Whitney is seeded eighth. Springfield’s Tim Amsden and Fair Haven’s Matt Wreck will also compete.
Otter Valley’s Levi Cram is seeded third at 145, behind MAU’s Aaron Johnson and Essex’s Luke Williams. Rutland’s Tyler Terrian and Springfield’s Cole Wright are in the class as well.
Fair Haven’s Dylan Lee (48-5) and the Otters’ David Williams (23-8) are seeded 2nd and 3rd respectively at 152, behind MAU’s Stephen Brillion. Mill River’s Christian Beamis is unranked in the class.
Otter Valley’s Parker Swain is unseeded at 160, with MAU’s Adam Frost ranked first.
The Slaters’ Paityn Delong and the Otters’ Dom Davis are competing at 170. Seth Carney of Essex has had a dominant season, going 51-2, and is ranked No. 1.
At 182, Essex’s James Danis is the heavy favorite, but Otter Valley’s Keevon Parks (25-16) is seeded fifth. Fair Haven’s Colton Delong and Springfield’s Logan Webster are also in the class.
MAU’s Sam Wilkins looks for the rare feat of four state championships as he competes at 195. Otter Valley’s Sam Martin (20-9) and the Cosmos’ Brandon Bennett (30-11) ranked fourth and fifth would love to play spoiler.
CVU’s Will Murphy (28-3) aims to win a state title at 220. Springfield’s Bryan Stafford is unranked, but set to compete.
For the heavyweights at 285, MAU sophomore Hayden Gaudette sets the standard at No. 1, but Otter Valley’s Jared Denis (23-7), seeded fourth, has as good a shot as any to be a top placer.
Springfield’s Skylar Wallace will also compete at 285.
