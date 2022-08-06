The 73rd L.D. Pierce Invitational continued on Saturday at Rutland Country Club with the Championship Flight narrowing its field to four teams after the day's festivities.
Three-time Pierce champions Drake Hull and Jared Nelson, the tournament's No. 5 seed, cruised to their second 6-and-4 win in as many days, besting No. 13 seed Bill Hadden and Mathew Smith.
The Rutland Country Club duo didn't want long to pounce on their opponent. Nelson birdied the first hole and Hull did the same on the second.
Hadden and Smith kept afloat for much of the front nine and went into the back down just one, but Hull and Nelson turned it on on the back nine. The RCC duo won four straight holes, finishing the match on 15.
Hull and Nelson are set to compete against top-seeded Brendan Carr and Sean Deale, who were similarly dominant on Saturday.
Carr and Deale were 6-and-5 winners against No. 9 Bill Van Liew and John Donnelly. Carr and Deale grabbed a lead on the second hole and built to to four at the turn, before cruising to a win on the back.
No. 2 seed Frankie Sanborn and Max Major earned a 2-and-1 win against No. 10 Matthew Gammons and Logan Markie to advance. The teams battled to a draw through the front nine, but a 2 from Major on the 10th hole put his side in the lead and they wouldn't trail the rest of the way.
Defending Pierce champion Evan Russell, the No. 14 seed, also advanced on Saturday, with his partner Troy Goliber, grabbing a 3-and-2 win against Rod McPhee and Nick Ojala.
McPhee and Ojala jumped up on the first hole, but a 2 from Russell on the third hole tied the match and a 4 on the fourth hole gave Russell and Goliber the lead, which they would hold the rest of the way, extending it on the back nine.
