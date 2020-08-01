The 71st annual L.D. Pierce Invitational's championship flight semifinals will have a taste of everything.
You have the defending champions trying to keep their throne, a pair of veterans coming together for a common goal, an up-and-coming duo trying to prove their worth, and finally, a highly-successful team determined to show they still have it.
When the championship flight semifinals tee off Sunday morning at Rutland Country Club, there will be plenty on the line.
Saturday's quarterfinal matches saw pair go the distance. Max Major and Matt Morin's match with Jack Morgan and Michael Morgan was tight throughout.
Major and Morin grabbed an early lead on Hole 2, where Morin shot a 4, besting Michael Morgan's 5.
The Morgan duo flipped the script as the front nine progressed, tying the match on the fourth hole, before taking the lead on the fifth hole.
The pendulum continued to swing as Morin and Major tied the match on Hole 7 and took a 1-up lead, heading into the back nine.
The Morgan's posted a 3 on the 10th hole to tie the match and they did the same on the 13th hole. The deciding hole was on 14, where Morin and Major posted a 4 to take a 1-up lead they wouldn't surrender.
Morin and Major will have a tough task on their hands in the semifinals taking on a team that is no stranger to the Sunday pressure, Jody Larson and Mike Dukette.
Larson and Dukette are seven-time winners of the Pierce, with their last title coming back in 2004.
The duo showed their championship mettle, when they went down early in their quarterfinal match against Brian Hill and Dale Patterson.
After a tie on the first hole, Hill and Patterson both posted 4s on the second hole to grab a 1-up lead. They kept that lead until the fifth hole, where Larson's 3 evened up the score.
Larson carried that momentum into the sixth hole, where he posted a 4 to give his side a 1-up advantage. Larson and Dukette wouldn't give up the lead from there.
Dukette's 3 on the seventh hole increased their lead and they went into the back nine with a 2-up lead.
Hill's 3 on 11 narrowed the deficit, but the seven-time champions quickly countered and finished the match on 16 for a 3-and-2 win.
Two-time defending Pierce Champions, Drake Hull and Jared Nelson, will get a chance to properly defend their crown on Sunday.
The Rutland Country Club duo was dominant on Saturday, following a tough test in the first round on Friday.
Nelson's 2 on the third hole gave the top-seeded duo its first lead of the day and they didn't look back from there.
The defending champions had a 2-up lead heading into the back nine, but from there, they really flexed their muscles.
Nelson posted a 3 on the 10th hole to get the back nine going and he helped his team build on from there. Nelson's 2 on 15 was the final nail in a 5-and-4 win for Nelson and Hull.
Their semifinal matchup will be against Garren Poirier and Evan Russell, a team that is new together this year, but has plenty of experience in high-level tournament play.
Russell is a two-time winner of the Vermont Amateur and Poirier just added one of those trophies to his collection this summer.
The pair had a tough quarterfinal matchup against the Barre duo of Eric Lajeunesse and Bryson Richards.
Poirier posted a 3 right out of the gate, which gave his side a 1-up advantage, but Richards and Lajeunesse quickly responded winning the next three hole, taking a 2-up lead.
Poirier's 3 on the eighth hole narrowed the deficit to one, but his team went into the back nine down.
Richard's 3 on the 11th hole opened up another two-shot lead and the Barre side kept that through the 13th hole.
Down two with five holes to go, Poirier and Russell had to respond and they did.
Poirier posted a 3 on 14 and Russell posted a 2 on the next hole to knot the score. Russell's 3 on 16 gave his side an advantage it wouldn't give up, as they pulled out a 2-up win on the 18th hole.
