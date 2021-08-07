The Championship Flight semifinals are set at 72nd L.D. Pierce Invitational at Rutland Country Club.
Saturday's quarterfinal matches set up a pair of matches for Sunday morning that will decide who competes for the 2021 Pierce crown.
No. 1 seed Seth Anderson and Michael Walsh continued a dominant tournament showing by cruising past No. 8 Will Gage and Justin Norris, 6-and-5.
Anderson's par on the first hole gave his side a 1-up advantage and they never surrendered the lead from there. Anderson and Walsh pushed their lead to 4-up heading into the back nine. A par on 11 and birdie on 12 made it 6-up as they wrapped up the match on the 13th hole.
Anderson and Walsh have a tough challenge in the semifinals, meeting No. 4 seed Garren Poirier and Evan Russell, with an 8 a.m. tee time.
The former Vermont Amateur champions had to battle to a 1-up win to lock up their spot in Sunday's semifinal. Former Pierce champions Nick Taylor and Steve Burak grabbed a lead with a Taylor birdie on the second hole and they continued to build from there. By the turn, Taylor and Burak were in full control, 4-up.
Poirier and Russell made their move on the back nine. Russell birdied the par-4 10th hole and then birdied 11 as well. Poirier stepped up on 12 and sunk a birdie and Russell did the same on the 13th hole.
Just like that, the match was tied and it stayed that way until the 16th hole, where Poirier's birdie gave his side their first lead.
Taylor and Burak responded, tying the match on the 17th hole, before Russell's birdie on 18 sent his side into the semifinals.
No. 2 seed Frankie Sanborn and Max Major were strong once again on Saturday, besting No. 10 Dan Cole and Corey Taylor 5-and-4.
A Major par on the first hole set his side up with a 1-up lead and they didn't relinquish it from there.
A Sanborn par on 3, Major birdie on 4 and Sanborn par on the difficult fifth hole, upped the lead to 4-up and by the turn they were 5-up. The young Rutland duo hung on after the turn and clinched their spot on Sunday.
Sanborn and Major will meet No. 6 Brian Albertazzi and Matt Barnard with an 8:10 a.m. tee time on Sunday.
Albertazzi and Barnard beat seven-time Pierce champions Jody Larson and Mike Dukette 3-and-2 on Saturday.
The Championship match will follow the two semifinal matches on Sunday.
