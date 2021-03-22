The semifinals are being played this week on the floor of the highest seeded team instead of at the venerable Barre Auditorium.
The excitement is no less. Attached to those semifinal games is a trip to that grand old building high on the hill in downtown Barre for the state championship games. The girls state title games will be played on Saturday and the boys on Sunday.
Here is the lineup for the semifinal contests.
DIVISION I GIRLSWhat a strange odyssey for the Division I girls basketball teams. Top seed and undefeated CVU is home because of COVID measures and the teams still standing are the No. 4, No. 7, No. 8 and No. 11 seeds. Does that ring familiar? It is a lot like the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament that has fans glued to their TV sets.
Both games are Tuesday at 6 p.m and it is an all-northern Vermont affair.
No. 8 South Burlington (5-6) at No. 4 BFA-St. Albans (7-3)
No. 11 Rice (4-6) at No. 7 Burlington (6-5)
DIVISION II GIRLS
Fair Haven is the top seeded and unbeaten, but the Slaters could be without starter Courtney Brewster who went down with an injury in the quarterfinal game on Saturday.
They are most people’s favorite to win it, but coach Kyle Wilson knows his team has a big hurdle with Spaulding in town.
The Crimson Tide is 6-5 but the record is deceiving. Nearly their entire schedule was comprised of Division I teams.
“They have great team size and Sage MacAuley is an outstanding guard,” Wilson said. “They are big, deep and athletic.
“They are going to get out and try to run so our defense in transition is going to have to be topnotch.”
Brewster is a terrific inside player bound for Colby-Sawyer College to play basketball and she will be missed if she can’t play.
The good news is that the Slaters are blessed with depth.
“In normal games, we play nine kids consistently,” Wilson said.
When Brewster went out early in the send quarter, the Slaters got a tremendous lift from sisters Lily and Emma Briggs. Lily drained five 3-point field goals and finished with 20 points.
The Slaters are fortified by strong guard play. Ryleigh Coloutti is the all-time leader in points at Fair Haven but what often goes unnoticed is the tremendous floor game that Fair Haven gets from Coloutti and Abby Brown in the backcourt.
Brown’s assist to-turnover ratio is in the vicinity of two-to-one.
“When you have guards like that who set other players up and enjoy doing it while not turning the ball over, it is a big, big help,” Wilson said.
Both games are Tuesday at 6 p.m. No. 4 Spaulding (6-5) at No. 1 Fair Haven (10-0). No. 6 Hartford (7-4) at No. 2 North Country (8-2).
DIVISION III GIRLSUnbeaten Windsor scores a ton of points and is the No. 2 seed. Lake Region also has a perfect record and is the No. 1 seed.
It would be a dream final between Lake Region and the Yellow Jackets on Saturday, but Oxbow and Vergennes will try to alter that script in Division III.
Both games are Tuesday at 6 p.m. No. 5 Oxbow (8-3) at No. 1 Lake Region (10-0) No. 3 Vergennes (10-1) at No. 2 Windsor (10-0)
DIVISION IV GIRLS
The regular season game between Proctor and Mid-Vermont is the perfect advertisement for their semifinal clash.
The Phantoms had to mount a rousing comeback to edge Mid-Vermont in a 70-67 shootout in Quechee.
Proctor coach Joe McKearin expects another classic on Tuesday in his Almo Buggiani Gymnasium.
Unfortunately, assistant coach Ron Wood won’t be there. He is quarantining.
“It is going to be a very tough game for us. They are very talented,” McKearin said.
A lot of that talent comes in a package of two sisters. Hayley and Sydney Goodwin are prolific scorers.
They are the daughters of MVC coach Chris Goodwin but McKearin’s own daughter can fill up the basket. Maggie McKearin has scored at least 30 points on five occasions this year.
“We are going to play hard and try to get out and run,” coach McKearin said.
“There won’t be any wholesale changes. We will play the way we play and play hard.”
Danville got a pass into the semifinals when Rivendell forfeited due to COVID protocol but the Indians deserve to be there. Just ask West Rutland coach Carl Serrani who has been keeping a close eye on Danville all season.
“They are tough. They press and they run but that plays into our hands,” Serrani said.
The Golden Horde is unbeaten and the top seed.
They have plenty of game on the inside and outside. Elizabeth Bailey, a talented 6-foot-1 post player keys that inside game and her senior classmate Kiana Grabowski can shoot the 3, handle the ball and play outstanding defense.
Eighth grader Peyton Guay and junior Anna Cyr have brought plenty to the Horde in all areas. They play superbly on both sides of the ball and are capable to putting up a double-double on any night.
If one 6-footer is not enough, the Horde has another in sophomore Mallory Hogan.
“She has worked hard on her game this season and it is beginning to show,” Serrani said.
“Unlike Mid-Vermont, Danville is pretty balanced,” Serrani said.
Both games are Tuesday at 6 p.m. No. 4 Danville (8-2) at No. 1 West Rutland (10-0) No. 3 Mid-Vermont (9-2) at No. 2 Proctor (9-1)
DIVISION I BOYS
Rutland is there again. The Ravens have become a perennial power but this time “there” is not the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym but rather Barre Auditorium.
Rutland’s lone loss was in the regular season finale when Windsor surprised them.
The Ravens looked as though they have put that misstep behind them by whipping Colchester in the quarterfinals.
Rutland gets solid play consistently from brothers Eli and Evan Pockette, Slade Postemski, Noah Depoy and Jack Coughlin.
The Raiders can pile up points in a hurry when they find the groove behind the 3-point line.
South Burlington does pose some concerns, Rutland coach Mike Wood said.
“They have a lot of athleticism. They always have five guys on the floor who can shoot so they really spread you out,” Wood said.
“I like where we are at defensively now.”
The Ravens have been getting a lift from Luke DelBianco off the bench.
“I don’t think he realizes how good he can be. His upside is very, very high,” Wood said.
Wood also believes that Postemski’s contributions often go unnoticed.
“He keeps a lot of balls alive on the offensive glass,” Wood said.
Both semifinal games are Wednesday at 6 p.m. No. 5 CVU (8-3) at No. 1 Rice (8-0) No. 3 South Burlington (7-2) at No. 2 Rutland (7-1)
DIVISION II BOYS
Two Rutland County teams are among the favorites in the Division II boys quest for the title.
Mount St. Joseph is the No. 3 seed and Fair Haven the No. 5 seed.
MSJ is led in scoring by Jerimiah Green but the Mounties get contributions from everyone on the roster.
They have a mammoth challenge on the road against unbeaten Montpelier.
Fair Haven will meet either No. 1 North Country or No. 8 U-32. Those teams met Monday night in Newport.
Talented guards Sawyer Ramey, Kohlby Murray and Zack Ellis make Fair Haven go.
But the Slaters are also getting help from a couple of players off the bench who have been coming into their own down the stretch.
Sam Barber is a 5-foot-9 guard is the sixth man.
“We are playing him a lot more now,” Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost said.
The other player earning more minutes late in the season for the defending state champions is Matt Finnegan.
MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau knows what the key to success is for his team against the Solons.
“We’ve got stop Leo Riby-Williams in transition,” he said.
Fair Haven’s semifinal will be on Thursday evening and the other on Wednesday. Both at 6 p.m. No. 5 Fair Haven (8-2) at No. 1 North Country or No. 8 U-32 at Fair Haven. No. 3 MSJ (5-1) at No. 2 Montpelier (9-0)
DIVISION III BOYS
When the Division III playoffs began, Windsor was thought by many to be a red hot favorite following their impressive win over Division I Rutland.
But No. 12 Thetford knocked off Windsor in the first playoff round and now finds itself in the semifinals where it will try to continue the Cinderella journey by upsetting No. 1 Green Mountain.
The Panthers will have to deal with GM big man Jack Boyle who scored 25 points in the quarterfinals.
Both semifinals are Wednesday at 6 p.m. No. 12 Thetford (4-6) at No. 1 Green Mountain (10-1) No. 7 Enosburg (6-4) at No. 6 Williamstown (7-3)
DIVISION IV BOYS
No. 5 Proctor is the defending state champion and playing well.
The Phantoms are led in scoring by seniors Conner McKearin and Brennon Crossmon.
Proctor’s rival West Rutland is involved in the other semifinal and the Golden Horde looks to be hitting its stride at the right time.
The Horde was brilliant at both ends of the floor in routing Poultney and then turned the tables on a White River Valley team that beat them during the season.
Now, they must tangle with Twinfield on the road.
One thing is certain: Westside won’t be catching Chris Hudson’s Trojans by surprise. West Rutland upset them in the opening round of the playoffs on the road last year.
“It is going to be a tough matchup for us. They have good size down low and they are disciplined with the ball,” Westside coach Jordan Tolar said of the Trojans.
He also knows there is no quit in the Twinfield team.
“We were up by 18 in the third quarter last year and then it was a two-point game in the fourth quarter,” Tolar said.
The Horde gets major contributions from the athletic Levi Petit, Tyler Serrani, Mac Perry, Patrick Smith, Tim Blanchard and Noah Davis.
But Tolar said sixth man Mike Goodnough has emerged as someone who has given the team a big lift late in the season.
“His energy has been really positive for us,” Tolar said.
This a senior heavy team that has been eyeing a championship.
“We didn’t set out to get to the semifinals. We want to get to the state finals and win,” Tolar said.
“It is going to take 32 minutes against Twinfield and, if we are fortunate enough to get there, 32 minutes in Barre on Sunday.”
Proctor coach Jake Eaton’s team is facing a Blue Mountain squad that only played four regular season games.
Yet, the Bucks have done enough to get his attention.
“They are really big and deliberate on offense. They are almost the opposite of us,” said Eaton who like his Phantoms playing fast.
“We are really pumped to have a home game.”
Both games are Wednesday at 6 p.m. No. 8 Blue Mountain (4-2) at No. 5 Proctor (8-2) No. 7 West Rutland (8-3) at No. 3 Twinfield (6-2)
UPDATE: Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team has to forfeit its Division II semifinal against Montpelier, which was scheduled for Wednesday.
