PROCTOR — Call it senior telepathy. Proctor’s Conner McKearin and Brennon Crossmon are in their third varsity season together and have a sense of where the other is on the court. Unless you are the opponent, it is especially fun to watch on the fast break.
McKearin rang up 31 points and Crossmon 22 in Thursday night’s 72-49 victory over Poultney in the Almo Buggiani Gym.
The Blue Devils hung on for a long time, slicing the lead to 11 as late as the fourth quarter when Silas Haviland nailed a 3-point field goal.
But the Phantoms quickly extended the lead from there. When McKearin delivered a perfect bounce pass to Crossmon on the break, the layup swelled the lead to 67-49. It was well over.
“We had our ups and down but we got the win which is the important thing,” said Crossmon who came to Proctor after a freshman season at Mount St. Joseph.
Camden Richardson followed McKearin and Crossmon in scoring with 10 points and Jed Nop added six.
Levi Allen led the Blue Devils with 15 points, Jesse Combs tossed in 11 and Haviland eight.
It was coach Bob Coloutti’s first game back after a heart attack and he saw his Devils bring plenty of fight to the floor.
They battled the Phantoms through a first quarter that Proctor won 13-8, still trailed 32-19 at the half but got themselves back into the game early in the fourth stanza.
After the Devils pared the lead to 59-47 on a hoop by Mason Boudreau, the Phantoms went to work.
The Blue Devils fell to 2-2.
Proctor remained unbeaten through four games but the Phantoms get their big test on Tuesday. They travel to Fair Haven to meet the defending Division II state champions.
It will be a clash of champions with Proctor owning the Division IV state crown.
“We will get to see how good we can actually play,” Crossmon said.
“We are going over there to win, trying to shock the world. Why not?” Proctor coach Jake Eaton said.
“Bob (Prenevost) and Luke (Vadnais) are great coaches and they have great players.
“It is a huge challenge, obviously.”
Poultney was a challenge in itself, something Eaton has come to expect from the Devils.
“Bob and Poultney always give us fits,” Eaton said. “They have some tough kids and some good athletes. This was a good win for us.
“I liked the way we persevered through things.”
There were plenty of times that it looked as though the Phantoms might run away from Poultney much earlier.
When Carter Crossmon scored, it swelled Proctor’s lead to 28-12.
But the Devils answered. Allen rang up five quick points on a drive and a 3-point field to get them back in the game.
That’s the way it went all night until the Phantoms finally separated themselves in the final period.
Now, comes the season’s biggest test.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.