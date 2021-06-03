The 2021 Senior Games, competitions open to anyone over age 50, will begin on June 12 with the 10K Road Race in Montpelier.
A triathlon will be held at Lake Dunmore on June 18 followed by the Barbara Jordan Track and Field Championships the next day at Burlington High School.
The swimming events take place on July 25 at Sand Hill Park in Essex Town.
Tennis singles will be held on Aug. 7 at the Burlington Tennis Club and two days later Neshobe Golf Club in Brandon will be the site of the golfing competition.
The Quechee Club will be the host for tennis doubles on Aug. 14-15.
Pickleball is next. That will be Aug. 27-29 at Colchester’s Airport Park.
The 5K Road Race will be contested in Northfield on Sept. 4.
Castleton University will host the cycling competition on Sept. 12 and CU will also be the venue for basketball on Sept. 24.
Power Walk and Cornhole is the next stop. That will take place at the Rochester School on Oct. 2.
The dates for racquetball at The Edge in Essex and table tennis at the Shelburne Town Gym will be announced.
The Vermont Senior Games Association (VSGA), a committee of the Vermont Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sport, is a member organization of the National Senior Games Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to motivating active adults to lead a healthy lifestyle through the senior games movement.
With their motto of “Fun, Fitness, Fellowship” there is a place for everyone in the games. Whether they want to test themselves against the best or are just interested in participating in some fun competition they are welcome to join.
In 1985 in St. Louis, a group of seven men and women formed the original leadership for what was initially known as the National Senior Olympics Organization (NSOO) and that fall they hosted a meeting of individuals who were conducting games for seniors in their 33 states.
That group planned the first National Senior Olympic Games, held in 1987 in St. Louis with 2,500 competitors.
The NSOO was formalized during the games with a Board of Directors elected, articles of incorporation filed in the State of Missouri and by-laws adopted. Over 100,000 spectators viewed the first Games ceremonies featuring Bob Hope at the St. Louis Riverfront Arch.
The second National Games also took place in St. Louis in 1989, hosting 3,500 seniors and was covered by the New York Times, ESPN and Good Morning America.
Since 1990, the organization has worked under the Nation Senior Games Association name after reaching an agreement with the United States Olympic Committee.
The National Senior Games is the largest multi-sport event in the world for seniors.
NSGA Member Organizations hold annual games with qualifying competitions in the year preceding The Games. Athletes that meet specific criteria while participating in the State Senior Games qualify to participate. To date, the NSGA has held 17 summer national championships.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
