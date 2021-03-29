BARRE — The Green Mountain boys basketball team was in a new, yet familiar, situation during Sunday’s Division III championship game against Williamstown.
The Chieftains were making their first appearance in a state championship basketball game, but the pressure didn’t get to them, beating the Blue Devils 52-51 in an instant classic that needed overtime to decide a winner.
The stage may have been different, but playing for all the marbles is something Green Mountain’s veteran players have gotten used to.
The group of seniors have been playing for state titles throughout their high school career. They are history-makers and Sunday’s result was just another notch on the resume of a group that will long be remembered in Chester.
The Chieftains were in the D-III baseball championship game in 2018, when the seniors were freshmen. Green Mountain won its first boys soccer state championship in 2019 and the Chieftains were back in that game, albeit in a losing effort, in 2020.
Jack Boyle, Skyler Klezos, Sawyer Pippin and Ty Merrill are a senior group not many can match in Division III.
“We’ve been playing together since soccer, baseball, we didn’t have last year, but our core seniors, we know how to play with each other,” Boyle said.
Boyle was a late addition to that group of four, but before he donned the green and yellow, he was a winning too.
Boyle was part of the 2019 Black River baseball team that won the Division IV title in the last baseball season played at the school before its closing.
Boyle transferred to Green Mountain and has found home in Chester.
“They came in with open arms. It couldn’t have been better,” Boyle said. “We’ve went to three state championships already, won two and still have baseball left.”
Boyle thinks that big-game experience is a major advantage for the Chieftains. They don’t get scared by the bright lights.
“We know how to be composed in times like this,” Boyle said.
The Chieftains are in capable hands with the likes of Everett Mosher and Branden Rose returning next winter, but they’ll be without a group of seniors who are proven winners.
More than yourself
Getting to play for a championship amid the COVID-19 pandemic is a blessing, the Proctor and West Rutland boys basketball teams know that well.
Their female counterparts weren’t as lucky. The Golden Horde girls hoopsters were set for a Division IV semifinal where they were the favorites. A trip to Barre for the state title game was 32 minutes away.
That trip wouldn’t materialize.
Westside’s whole starting five wasn’t allowed to play because of possible virus exposure in their previous game. Semifinal opponent Danville took home the win against the undermanned, but grit-filled Horde.
Danville ran into its own COVID issues, and on Thursday, the Saturday D-IV final against Proctor was canceled.
It was a tough pill for the Phantom girls to swallow, but it wasn’t an unfamiliar feeling.
Last year, Proctor was set to play the D-IV final against Mid-Vermont Christian, but that was canceled because of the spreading virus.
The Phantom girls, like their male counterparts, are now defending Division IV champions, but they would have loved the opportunity to achieve that honor on the hardwood in the championship game.
Proctor boys senior Conner McKearin has had the chance to finish the season on his terms both years, winning a state title each time. His father Joe is the coach of the girls team and his sister Maggie is their star player. He felt their disappointment when the unfortunate news broke on Thursday.
“They were devastated. They shed some tears. It’s tough, you work hard for it and you can’t close it out,” Conner McKearin said.
Sunday’s win was a little more special for Conner and his teammates, knowing how lucky they were to play.
“We wanted to come up here and win it for our girls,” Conner McKearin said. “Some people are belittling their accomplishments, so we wanted to win it for them. They did earn it.”
A different feelThe Williamstown boys basketball team has made the short trip over to the Barre Auditorium for nine of the last 10 D-III championship games.
It’s fair to say that this year was a bit different than all the rest.
Normally, the stands are filled with fans making the venerable auditorium hum with noise. This year, there were no fans, a precaution taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the ball got thrown up, it was similar, but there was definitely a different feel for the Blue Devils.
“You don’t have the fans going back and forth and bringing that outside energy,” said Williamstown coach Jack Carrier. “We’re still fortunate to be able to play a game, so I was happy that we got to do that.”
An 10th trip in 11 years could be in the cards. The Devils have a massive junior class, including star guard Thomas Parrott. Don’t be surprised if Williamstown is out for revenge next season.
