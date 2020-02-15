With a playoff spot locked up Friday night, the Castleton men's hockey team shifted its focus for Saturday afternoon's matchup against Johnson and Wales.
The Spartans' four seniors, Troy Taylor, Mark Shroyer, Brian Leonard and Jacob Erwin, took center stage before the contest and were recognized for their contributions to the program.
In their last regular season home game at Spartan Arena, three of them found the back of the net in a 4-4 tie with the Wildcats.
Taylor, Leonard and Erwin made up 75 percent of the team's scoring with freshman Calvin Moïse adding the other tally.
"Too bad Marky didn't get one," said Taylor with a chuckle. "It was special. I was on with ice for (Brian Leonard's) goal. They're like my brothers."
"We didn't expect that. That was great," said Castleton coach Bill Silengo. "Those four guys have contributed a lot to the program. It's always tough playing your last game at home and I wish we could have gotten them a win."
After one period of play, it didn't look like the Spartans were in for a good day of hockey. Whenever Castleton made a strike, JWU was right there to answer.
Taylor scored on an assist from Moïse and Glenn Wiswell less than a minute into play, but the Wildcats quickly knotted the score on a Austin Withycombe tally less than three minutes later.
Tal Finberg put JWU ahead midway through the period, but Castleton's Leonard tied it again.
Not to be deterred, Withycombe scored once again less than a minute later and Max Dorfman buried a straight-on wrister to up the Wildcats' lead to two after a period.
The Spartans had a 17-10 shot advantage in the first, but didn't test JWU goaltender Mike Rockwell as much as they had hoped.
With a fresh sheet of ice and the puck drop in the second, Castleton turned that around in a big way.
The Spartans skated better and controlled the puck throughout the period and they got results on the scoreboard.
Less than a minute into the period, Moïse found the back of the net on a Taylor assist.
After failing to capitalize on a pair of JWU penalties, Castleton tied it up when Erwin put home a rebound just outside the crease.
"We started moving our feet and getting pucks in and started to go get it," Silengo said.
Goalie Kyle Alaverdy came in for Luke Cohen midway through the first period, after Cohen had conceded a trio of tallies, and stood on his head all night long, making 27 saves.
"I feel bad for Luke. A lot of those weren't his fault," Silengo said. "We just needed a spark and something different to wake our team up. It was tough to take him out because (Luke) is such a hard worker.
"(Kyle) really locked it in and our team really zoned in too," he said.
The third period saw both teams pick up multiple penalties and nobody finding the back of the net.
Castleton controlled the overtime period and looked to have the win on a Anton Tarvainen goal, but it was called back for high-sticking. The Spartans had another shot ring off the side bar, before the final buzzer sound.
"That's how hockey is. We get back to work on Monday," Taylor said.
The Spartans finish the regular season 6-16-3 and enter the New England Hockey Conference tournament seeded No. 8 and travel to No. 1 Norwich Saturday.
The Castleton women's hockey seniors were honored before their 2-1 overtime win against Salem State earlier in the day. Nicolle Trivino, Alexis Kalm, Maeghan Vasile, Samantha Munroe, Erin Smith and Sophia Vingi are the Spartans' six seniors.
