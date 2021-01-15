Mike Reid picked up the Maxwell Award as the Maxwell Club’s choice for the season’s top college football player in 1969 when he was a hard-hitting member of Penn State’s defense. Later, Reid was honored with a Grammy award as a country music composer.
Music and sports is meeting more and more these days from walk-up songs in baseball to carefully selected entrance music for basketball and football teams.
There is certainly room for music and sports in the life of West Rutland High School senior Tyler Serrani.
This week, Serrani cut his first EP, a smaller version of an album, a collection of music under 30 minutes.
He is looking to take his musical talent into his working life after college.
He has applied to Castleton University, Nazareth College in Rochester, New York, UNC-Charlotte and Ohio State. He will pursue a major in music.
“Ultimately, I would love to do something with my music, maybe play shows,” Serrani said.
“But another goal is to be a music teacher. If I were a music teacher, I would like to coach on any level. I love being around sports.
“It would be really nice to be in a school so that I could cultivate kids’ dreams.”
His own dream is a branch on the family tree. His late grandfather Joe Serrani had a wealth of musical talent.
“He played all over from what my parents have told me. He played the guitar and sang a lot of Johnny Cash type music,” Serrani said.
Tyler and fellow West Rutland student Zach Trepanier wowed the crowd at the Paramount in 2017 with their performance in The Really Big Show. Joe would have been proud.
“Tyler is a well-rounded kid who has made himself into an athlete and musician,” West Rutland Athletic Director Joe Harrington said.
“Music is always something I’ve loved and used as an escape,” Serrani said.
It might have been three years ago that he began taking it seriously.
“I think it started my sophomore year. I started making music for fun with my friends. It was a great time,” Serrani said.
“My junior year, we kind of separated and I started doing everything on my own. I wanted to make the quality of the music as good as I could.”
The soundtrack of his athletic career has been pretty good, too. He is a four-year starter on the varsity basketball team and played varsity soccer for the Golden Horde beginning in the eighth grade.
“I love basketball. It’s my favorite but I feel like I am a better soccer player,” Serrani said.
West Rutland soccer coach Dillon Zaengle saw tremendous growth in Serrani from the sophomore through senior season.
“The biggest improvement was that he became a strong player, physically tough and hard to move off the ball,” Zaengle said.
“His knowledge of the game increased a ton. He was the leader physically and mentally.”
Mac Perry was the Horde’s leading scorer but Zaengle pointed out that Serrani “helped facilitate most of the goals.”
“He is very dedicated to the season at hand,” West Rutland High basketball coach Jordan Tolar said. “But when it is time to flip the page, he is ready to go.
“He brings great energy and is a team guy. He is blue collar and is very coachable.”
“He started on the varsity as a freshman and it has been great to see him turn into a young man. It has been great to watch the whole process.”
A soccer highlight for Serrani has been the Horde’s rivalry with neighboring Proctor. He and his teammates have never lost to the Phantoms the past four years, beating or tying them in each game.
“I lost to them as an eighth grader for the last time,” Serrani said.
Not surprisingly, his basketball highlight also includes the Phantoms. That was when he was a sophomore and the Golden Horde won the Tom Ascoli Trophy Game against Proctor.
Serrani was presented with a new sport when West Rutland added track and field after not being able to field a baseball team. He placed second in Division IV in the long jump and high jump. He also competed in the 100 and 200 meters.
“Track was so much fun,” he said.
He relished the time he had playing soccer with Eric Maxham before the state’s all-time leader in goals for boys soccer graduated.
“I loved playing with Eric. We had a great on-field and off-field friendship,” Serrani said.
Serrani is looking forward to his favorite sport when basketball games finally are allowed to take place.
COVID has caused a new-look schedule for the Golden Horde with teams now playing a much more regional slate with less travel. It means Westside will be competing against new opponents from higher divisions like Rutland County neighbors Mill River and Mount St. Joseph.
“I like that we are playing those teams. Those are guys we know. We have played against them at the Meadow Street courts,” Serrani said.
Tolar is not surprised that Serrani embraces the challenge of playing those teams from higher divisions.
“When he was in the eighth grade we were playing AAU basketball against teams from the Glens Falls area. We would be getting it handed to us but Tyler was one of the ones who stayed persistent and never quit. Those are the ones you want to be your leaders,” Tolar said.
Serrani has performed the national anthem at the Final Four for high school basketball at the Barre Auditorium. His sister Kasey, a student at NVU-Johnson has also given her rendition at The Aud.
“We’ve never done it together,” Tyler said.
Music, soccer, basketball, track and field and music makes for a full plate in Serrani’s senior season.
“Tyler’s got a lot going on. I can’t keep up with him,” Tolar said.
What Serrani would really love for his final year at Westside would be to sing the Star Spangled Banner before the state championship at The Aud and then play in it. If the Horde were able to win it? Now, that would be a storybook ending. Maybe even a song.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
