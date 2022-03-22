Tyler Serrani had a dilemma. West Rutland High School had just added track and field to its varsity athletic offerings. Serrani wanted to compete in baseball and track and field simultaneously but he said that Athletic Director Joe Harrington told him he had to choose one.
“He thought doing both would be too much,” Serrani said.
Serrani chose track and field. Today, he is happy that he did.
He is on the Castleton University track and field team. Saturday he will be competing in his first collegiate outdoor meet at St., Lawrence University in the long jump and triple jump.
“I am a terrible baseball player. Not many people know this, but I am practically blind in in one eye. It definitely affects my depth perception,” Serrani said.
Serrani was a double Division IV state champion his senior year at West Rutland, winning the triple jump with a mark of 12.14 meters and the long jump at 6.09 meters.
Now, he wants to make his mark on the college level and, as a freshman, Castleton coach Jay Condon believes he has great potential.
“Tyler has a very high ceiling in the triple jump,” Condon said.
The indoor season at Castleton was an adjustment as Condon was making changes to Serrani’s technique.
“We were ripping everything apart,” Condon said.
“Jay has really helped me with my form a lot,” Serrani said.
Condon said that Serrani is a plus when it comes to team chemistry.
“He laughs a lot. He is a little lighthearted which is great to have on your team,” Condon said. “But he is also very serious about what he is doing.”
Serrani loves to compete. He did so every season for the Spartans with soccer, indoor track and now outdoor track.
His goal this season is breaking his personal-best mark from high school of 6.11 meters in the long jump and 12.14 meters in the triple jump.
He also competes off the field. A talented musician, he is now competing for a spot performing at the Higher Ground in Burlington.
Another Castleton athlete familiar to area people is Brandon Ryan. He has been coaching the cross country and track and field teams at Mill River Union High School.
Due to his coaching commitment, Condon said Ryan, a sprinter, has done the workouts on his own.
“He is more mature than most 21-year-olds,” Condon said. “There are qualities that Brandon has that can make him a successful coach.”
Rutland’s Joe LaFarge will be a sprinter and hurdler for the Spartans.
LaFarge took the indoor season off and has come back rusty but with a great attitude.
“He is very coachable and wants to get back into it,” Condon said.
Fair Haven’s Joe Ouimet (pole vault) and Chris Wentzel are on the shelf with injuries.
Fair Haven’s Courtney Brewster will make her debut as a freshman in track and field on Saturday for Colby-Sawyer College. The Chargers are at Bridgewater State.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
