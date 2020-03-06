WEST RUTLAND — It wasn’t how he expected it to happen, but West Rutland coach Carl Serrani surpassed Frank Hinchey for most career wins with 322 after topping Hazen Union 51-40 Friday night in the Division IV quarterfinals.
A back-and-forth contest for three quarters of play with the eighth-seeded Wildcats had Serrani and the raucous Golden Horde faithful worrisome.
“The emotions were that we almost threw that game away,” said Serrani. “For a very experienced team, we played very inexperienced basketball. I think it’s part of the excitement of trying to get there, once you get there, then you calm down and start playing basketball.”
Serrani relied on his seasoned depth for the quarterfinal victory, with senior Deanna Kenyon, sophomore Isabell Lanfear and freshman Arianna Coombs combining for 26 points off the bench.
“The lowest kid on our team has got over 250 minutes. We’ve used 10 kids all year long, sometimes it’s not the same five starters,” Serrani said. “They (his girls) all have plenty of game experience in tight games, games that are blowouts and games like this towards the end. When we needed the experience out there, we had kids with experience.”
Hazen stayed alive due mostly to the dominant presence in the paint from senior Alleigh Gabaree who led the game in scoring with twelve points and countless offensive and defensive rebounds.
A focal point that came to be costly for the Wildcats was turnovers. Hazen committed 28 in the game compared to Westside’s 16.
The jam-packed gymnasium was alive with energy after senior Elizabeth Bailey won the tip-off to start the game. She recorded the first basket off of a beautiful half-court pass from senior Jeneé McGee.
With no scoring occurring in over three and a half minutes, Wildcats coach Tim Whitney was forced to call a timeout and regroup. A 9-0 run to end the quarter was exactly what the Wildcats needed, granting them a 10-9 lead at the end of the first.
Lanfear got the second quarter started for the Golden Horde with a layup. She finished with ten points and several rebounds.
Volleying the lead throughout the second quarter, another layup from Lanfear and one free throw made by junior Kiana Grabowski ended the first half with West Rutland leading 22-21. A combined 25 turnovers for the teams at halftime, 15 coming from Hazen.
Lanfear and Gabaree exchanged buckets at the start of the second half, with Lilly Bailey stepping up for the Wildcats and dropping in two points for a 28-27 lead.
The third quarter belonged to Kenyon though, as she scored all eight of her points in the period with two 3s for Westside; a big reason behind its seven-point lead going into the fourth.
West Rutland started off the final period red-hot with a 6-0 run. A 3 and made free-throw from Hazen sophomore Caitlyn Davison reduced the Golden Horde’s lead to nine, the lowest it would be for the remainder of the game.
The final seconds of the game concluded with the Westside fans screaming “Barre! Barre! Barre!”
This will be Serrani’s 13th trip to the Division IV semifinals, as West Rutland plays Mid-Vermont Christian on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Lanfear and the Golden Horde are excited for the opportunity to get a chance at back-to-back state championships.
“I’m hoping not to underestimate the teams that we’re going against because we’re not going against easy teams like we’re used to,” she said. “We’re going against harder teams that are going to play us til’ the end.”
