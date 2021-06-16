Manchester City. Manchester United. Manchester, Vermont.
Yes, that bustling little community nestled in the mountains of Vermont can take its place with the biggest soccer icons in the world. At least, that’s the case for this weekend as 78 youth soccer teams converge on Manchester for the Green Mountain Challenge.
This is the 26th year for the Green Mountain Challenge. The hundreds and hundreds of parents and grandparents watching aspiring young soccer players in the event through its quarter of a century know the tournament at its previous site in nearby Weston.
This is its inaugural year in Manchester.
“We moved to Manchester for many reasons but the biggest one is that it is a central location that gives people more to do,” Co-Director Chris Chapdelaine said.
The Manchester Recreation Area off Route 30 in will provide three fields for the tournament including state-of-the art Applejack Stadium. Riley Rink is another site that will be used and it is connected to the Manchester Recreation Area where Applejack is located by a walking path.
Burr and Burton Academy and Manchester Elementary boast other fields for the event.
Chapdelaine pointed out that Okemo was used for lodging when the event was in Weston but it was 35 minutes away from the playing fields.
There are many more lodging options in Manchester.
The teams will be coming from all over the New England area and the players range in age from 9 to 19.
It will be a blend of teams from far-flung communities throughout New England and New York with more local teams.
Summit FC from the Rutland area, Fusion of the Manchester area, Essex United and a couple of teams from Brattleboro will be among some of the more local sides involved.
Games will be played continuously Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Eric Perry is the other co-director of the event and has been involved with it for eight years.
He is familiar with the pluses and minuses of the Weston location.
There were eight fields available in Weston and ample parking in the grass field adjacent to the playing fields.
When it rained, though, the parking area became a quagmire and there were years that cars had to be pushed or pulled out of the mud.
Weston also offered limited space for the tournament.
The committee has talked about the possibility of expanding the tournament in the future by using sites like the Dorset School, Long Trail School and Arlington for additional fields.
“There are a number of ways we can branch out,” Perry said.
Not to be lost in all the soccer excitement is what the event does for the local economy.
“I don’t think there is a room available in Manchester,” Perry said, adding that rooms on Stratton Mountain are also being booked.
Manchester, known for its outlet stores and array of amenities, will be bustling this weekend as the “beautiful game” is played from morning until night on Saturday and Sunday.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
