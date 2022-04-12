WEST HAVEN — Nestled in the beautiful scenery of West Haven is Devil’s Bowl Speedway. Rich in racing history, ‘The Bowl’ has had many legendary voices greet race fans weekly to call the action happening on track.
With Justin St. Louis stepping away from weekly duties, the track needed a voice. Journeyman mic master Jay Severson will take on the role.
Severson is ready to call Devil’s Bowl his weekly home and call the racing action for fans, but understands he has big shoes to fill. He even said so himself.
“I’ll do my best to fill not only the shoes of Justin St. Louis, but the boots he left behind,” said new track announcer Jay Severson, in a track press release.
He was an average race fan through the 1990’s until he was given an opportunity to crew on the Modified of legendary driver Kenny Tremont Jr. After learning the ins and outs of a Modified and a short Street Stock racing career, Severson’s attention shifted to his son Colin and his BMX racing efforts.
Colin Severson was a four-time NYS BMX champion and wanted to race nationally. To afford such a journey, Severson needed some extra cash and what better way to earn it than announcing the sport he loved. So, he picked up a mic and began calling racing action.
He began his career behind the mic helping someone you might know, Dan Martin. He started out helping the legendary man with the mic in his hand at the Lebanon Valley Speedway. Both at the go-kart track and the valley of speed high banks.
From there his journey led him to Albany-Saratoga Speedway to partner up with Dan Martin once again for a stint until he got the head announcing job at Fonda Speedway. He also spent time at The Ridge and called races for the MVVDMS under the leadership of both Buck Gasner and Laurie Fallis.
Having worked with many race teams, announcers and tracks, his journey has now brought him to the historic Devil’s Bowl Speedway. He’s established himself with the ability to call a race and is looking forward to being at the track.
“I’m super excited to get to Devil’s Bowl," Severson said. "Working for the Bruno’s will be great, and I can’t wait to meet the fans and drivers there.”
“Looking forward to having Jay with us on Saturday nights calling the races. He came highly recommended, and we’re excited about his growth at Devil’s Bowl heading into the future,” said Devil’s Bowl Promoter Mike Bruno.
The Devil's Bowl Speedway racing season opens on May 7.
