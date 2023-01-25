You can tell someone's passion for something from a simple conversation.
They don't get much more passionate than Fair Haven wrestling coach Glenn "Scott" Shaddock.
Shaddock lives and breathes wrestling and it's clear in every interaction you have with the longtime Slaters coach.
I've had many a long conversation with Shaddock about an event, one of his wrestlers or just wrestling in general, and he brings such a wealth of knowledge to the conversation.
The times I've made my way to cover wrestling events at Fair Haven or at the state championships in multiple corners of the state, Shaddock's love for the art of wrestling and imparting that upon the kids he coaches has shined through.
He will do anything he can to help them develop and support them in their growth. You see the respect that his wrestlers have for him. They know he has their best intentions in mind on and off the mat.
Shaddock always talks about not giving up. Wrestling is a six-minute all-out affair where you're in for a battle each time you step out on the mat. It won't always go your way, but the best thing you can do is know you put your best out there.
Shaddock is in for the battle of his life currently. The Shaddock family let the wrestling community know that Scott is in intensive care at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire, and on Wednesday, he was undergoing open heart surgery.
Ever since I heard about the seriousness of the situation over the weekend, it has certainly been on my mind. I know it's on the mind of every wrestler he's ever coached, every coach he's gone against and every person he's interacted with in the wrestling community.
Even from the hospital bed Shaddock's passion for wrestling shined through. I emailed him on Saturday, not knowing he was at Rutland Regional Medical Center at the time. I had known he was dealing with a sickness over the last couple weeks, but didn't know it had gotten to the point of hospitalization.
I was looking for information on how his Slaters did at the Commodore Invitational at Vergennes. He emailed me back telling me about his current situation, and that if he got the brackets before he went in for surgery, he would pass them my way.
It meant a lot that even in a moment like that, where things are so uncertain for him, he was still concerned with how he could help others do their job.
It's something I shouldn't be surprised by. It's par for the course for a coach, who has put his wrestlers first for three decades at the helm in Fair Haven.
A quote that I found when going through my interviews with Shaddock over the last couple years really stood out to me.
“This sport is a lot more mental. If you believe you can win, then you can,” said Shaddock, in the run up to the 2021 wrestling season. “Life is going to give you boundaries. You’re going to succeed and you’re going to fail. We work a lot on mental preparation.”
It's fitting for the situation he currently finds himself in. Life is giving him a heck of a boundary to deal with, but Shaddock believes he can win this fight.
