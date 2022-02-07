WEST RUTLAND — When you come into a game winless, getting off to a fast start is extra important. It gives a team confidence to settle in and know what it's doing is working.
In a battle of winless teams, it was Sharon Academy that got off to the fast start against West Rutland and that was the difference in a 44-23 Phoenix win at Hinchey Gymnasium Monday night.
"I was afraid if we didn't get off to a fast start, the kids would press and it goes downhill fast," said Sharon coach Dave Brown.
To avoid his team pressing, ironically, Brown had his bunch come out in a press defense.
It worked wonders, flustering the Golden Horde in a big way. While Sharon's defense dominated, its offense was arguably even better.
The Phoenix hit four 3s in the opening five minutes of play, forcing a West Rutland timeout with the score 14-0, and then tacked on six more points before the end of the frame for a 20-0 shutout after one.
"The guys played really well. We've been playing well for a couple weeks now, but have some really stiff competition," Brown said. "We have a couple winnable games and we'll see what happens from here on."
The Golden Horde were getting decent shots in the first, but none of them were falling.
"I was just trying to get them to slow themselves down and make smart decisions and not get amped up by a press," said West Rutland coach Ali Mitchell.
"We typically break a press really well and tonight, we decided we forgot how to do it. We talked about getting choosier about our shots and attacking the basket more."
The rest of the game was pretty evenly played with Sharon only outscoring Westside by one across the other three quarters.
West Rutland got on the scoreboard with a great effort by Garrett Owens to get an offensive rebound, putting it back up for a basket and a foul.
The Golden Horde are clearly a club in rebuilding mode, but Owens is a big stalwart of the next wave of West Rutland basketball.
The sophomore has a high motor and never gives up on plays. He was the clear standout for the Golden Horde on Monday, scoring 13 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. He scored eight of his points in the fourth quarter.
"(Garrett) really took over the second half," Mitchell said. "We keep talking about doing the dirty work and being better at that. It doesn't take any skill and athleticism. We're starting to get better at that."
After Owens' 13 points, it dropped down to Clayton Kessop with five points.
Sharon had plenty of guys contributing to the Phoenix's first win, but nobody shined brighter than senior guard Riley Eastman.
Eastman led all scorers with 17 points and was a fiend in passing lanes.
"Riley is our do everything guy and at the end he was covering their big guy," Brown said. "I've played against him and I can't take the ball away from him. He has really strong hands for a 120-pound kid. He can shoot and play defense."
Parker Bogardus added 11 points and Jack Lloyd had 10 for Sharon. Caleb Benjamin had 11 rebounds.
Sharon improved to 1-12, while West Rutland is still in search of its first win at 0-13.
