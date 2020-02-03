BENNINGTON — While the Mill River girls lost Monday night, the Mill River boys defeated Mount Anthony 65-49.
The Minutemen held the early advantage and led the Patriots at the half.
Mill River led by 19 after three and increased the lead to 25 midway through the fourth.
Tyler Shelvey led the way for the Minutemen with 25 points, with 20 in the second half.
Aidan Botti had 18 points, while Will Farwell had eight.
Jon McDonald had 13 points for Mount Anthony, while Gavin Johnson had 10.
Mill River (10-4) returns to North Clarendon Friday to host Fair Haven at 7 p.m.
Mount Mansfield 61,
Rutland 39
JERICHO — The Rutland boys basketball team were routed by Mount Mansfield 61-39 Monday night.
The Cougars had full control of their home court, outscoring the Raiders 22-6 in the second quarter.
“Their athleticism and physicality really bothered us,” said Rutland coach Mike Wood.
Maddox Traynor led Rutland in scoring with 11 points. Eli and Evan Pockette had seven points each.
Connor Philbrick was the top scorer for Mount Mansfield with 19 points, followed by George Zelman with 15 points.
The Raiders (7-8) return home Wednesday to host Mt. Anthony at 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSJ 45,
Mid-Vermont Christian 40
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team defeated Mid-Vermont Christian 45-40 Monday night.
Although the Mounties were down by seven points at the half, they rallied with successful free throws to take the lead and the game.
Jillian Perry was the top scorer of the game with 19 points and was 15-for-16 from the charity strip.
“She was 10-10 in the fourth quarter,” said MSJ coach Bill Bruso.
Teammate Tiana Gallipo recorded 11 points.
Hayley Goodwin lead Mid-Vermont in scoring with 18 points.
The Mounties improve to 8-7 and return home Thursday to host Poultney at 7 p.m.
Proctor 60, Poultney 23
POULTNEY — The Proctor girls basketball team used a balanced offensive attack to top Poultney 60-23.
After a week-long layoff the Phantoms showed no signs of rust and led 34-16 at the half.
“We wanted to get out with some defensive energy,” said Proctor coach Chris Hughes. “We had some good rebounding.”
Four players scored in double figures for the Phantoms. Allie Almond led the way with 15 points, while Maggie McKearin and Maddie Flanders had 14 points. Rachel Stuhlmueller had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Kassidy Mack had 18 points for the Blue Devils.
Poultney played Green Mountain on Saturday and won 54-33.
The game was tied 18-18 at the half, but the Blue Devils dominated the second half.
Mack had 21 points to lead Poultney, while Kim Cummings led the Chieftains with 15.
The Blue Devils (5-8) return to action Thursday at 7 p.m. when they take on MSJ in Rutland. The Phantoms travel to Ludlow Thursday to play against Black River at 6:30 p.m.
Brattleboro 49, Springfield 35
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield fell to the Brattleboro girls basketball team 49-35 Monday night at Dressel Gym.
Springfield coach Pete Peck did not feel the Cosmos brought their best game.
“Our defense was okay but Brattleboro outrebounded us and they won all the 50-50 balls,” Peck said.
The Cosmos trailed 27-12 at the half and did manage to whittle the lead to six at one point.
Gabby Wardwell had 13 points and 18 rebounds and point guard Hailey Perham tossed in 12 points.
“Unfortunately, Gabby was the only one rebounding,” Peck said.
The 8-4 Cosmos travel to White River Junction Thursday to take on Hartford at 7 p.m.
Windsor 78, Mill River 16
WINDSOR — The Mill River girls basketball team ran into a buzzsaw in Division III power Windsor, as the Minutemen fell 78-16 on the road.
The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 29-6 lead after one and pitched a shut out in the second quarter.
Olivia Rockwood led Windsor with 25 points, including 5 made 3s. Angelina Bigwood had 10 points.
The Yellow Jackets had 31 field goals and 24 assists on the night.
Malori Carlson had eight points to lead Mill River.
The Minutemen (2-10) play again Wednesday at 7 p.m. when they travel to Woodstock. Windsor prepares for a showdown with D-II Fair Haven on Thursday.
White River Valley 52,
Green Mountain 24
SOUTH ROYALTON — Green Mountain fell to the White River Valley girls basketball team 52-24 Monday night.
The Chieftains (2-11) travel to Wilmington Thursday to play against Twin Valley at 6 p.m. WRV is 8-4.
CHEERLEADING
RHS, Mill River grab wins
NORTH CLARENDON — The Rutland and Mill River cheerleading teams came out with wins at the Central Vermont Cheer Competition on Saturday.
The Raiders edged out Mount Anthony in the large school division, while the Minutemen won in the small school division.
WRESTLING
Cosmos’ Bennett takes first
JERICHO — The Springfield wrestling team traveled to Mount Mansfield this weekend and had an individual win.
Senior Brandon Bennett chalked up another first-place finish, while Skylar Wallace secured a solid fourth-place win
MEN’S BASKETBALL
CU’s Brown honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After helping the Castleton men’s basketball team to a 73-61 victory over Rhode Island College Saturday evening, freshman guard Remy Brown has been named the Little East Conference Rookie of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
Brown, who earns the accolade for the second time this season, was impressive for Castleton over the past week, averaging 18.5 points and 4 rebounds per game as the Spartans went 1-1 in conference play.
On Saturday, Brown was a force by pouring in 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 5-of-7 from three. He pulled down four rebounds in the game as Castleton upset Rhode Island College 73-61.
Castleton returns to action Saturday at 3 p.m. at Western Connecticut State.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CU’s Magro earns accolade
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — For the fourth time this season, Castleton University women’s basketball freshman Elise Magro has been named the Little East Conference Rookie of the Week.Magro had a strong week for the Spartans, never leaving the court and helping Castleton go 2-0 in LEC play. She finished the week averaging 16.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game while shooting 48.3 percent (14-of-29) from the field.
She opened the week with a 16-point, nine-rebound performance in a dominant win at Keene State, adding four assists and two steals in the process. She followed it up with 16 more points against Rhode Island College Saturday as Castleton pulled off the win in overtime.
Magro hit the go-ahead shot from 18 feet to give Castleton a lead it did not relinquish in the overtime period, giving the Spartans a 65-63 lead at the time. She also added six assists, four rebounds and four steals in the win, including a steal in the waning seconds of overtime that allowed Castleton to make it a two-possession game and seal the win.
Castleton returns to the hardwood Saturday at Western Connecticut State at 1 p.m.
ALPINE SKIING
CU sweeps podium
NEWBURY, N.H. — The Castleton University men’s Alpine ski team posted another sweep of the podium en route to victory Sunday, topping the field in the giant slalom at Mount Sunapee.
The Spartans claimed first place with a team time of 5:17.22, while Babson was second at 5:20.20. Clarkson claimed third at 5:28.61. St. Anselm (5:35.06) and University of Connecticut (5:47.94) rounded out the top five.
Robby Kelley was the top finisher on the day, besting the field with a time of 1:45.27. Paul Rechberger was second on the day at 1:45.66, moving up from sixth place after the opening run when he laid down the fastest second run of the day. Logan Mackie rounded out the podium for Castleton with a time of 1:46.29.
The Spartan women matched their male counterparts, earning the top four spots in their race.
CU logged a team time of 5:41.48 to narrowly defeat Babson, which finished second in 5:42.44. Brown was third with a time of 5:47.39, with the University of Connecticut placing fourth in 5:55.17 and St. Anselm fifth at 5:58.59.
Karoline Rettenbacher was the fastest racer in the field, posting a combined time of 1:52.35. She topped Babson’s Lauren Abdow and Liz Baer, who finished second and third with time of 1:53.23 and 1:54.10, respectively.
Castleton is back in action next Saturday and Sunday at West Mountain in Queensbury, N.Y.
CORRECTION
In Saturday’s edition, the roundup stated the wrong score for the Mount St. Joseph-Windsor boys basketball game. MSJ won that game 64-57.
