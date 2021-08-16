WEST HAVEN — Devil’s Bowl Speedway drivers and fans had to wait an extra week for the “Battle at the Bowl” event, but a jam packed night of action on Sunday sent the crowd home happy.
Matt Sheppard was the big winner of the night, winning the 50-lap Modified race to net $10,000.
Sheppard used a pole position starting spot to drive away from Stewart Friesen and waltz through the field in a remarkable caution-free 50-lap race.
Sheppard executed perfectly through heavy lapped traffic from lap 10 until the finish to score his second “Battle at the Bowl” victory in the race’s three-year existence. The race was completed in just 15 minutes, 56 seconds.
Friesen, from Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario in Canada, took second ahead of Demetrios Drellos, Mike Mahaney and East Corinth’s Adam Pierson.
There were a pair of 25-lap Modified Preliminary Features.
Middletown, New York’s Anthony Perrego won the first one, ahead of Shappard, Mahaney, Chestertown, New York’s Jessey Mueller and Pierson.
The Canadian Friesen won the second preliminary race, ahead of Mahaney, Drellos, Pierson and Edwards, New York’s Tim Fuller.
Drellos served a one-race suspension on Saturday night and he went on to win the 40-lap Sportsman Modified feature on Sunday, earning $2,000 for his efforts.
The Queensbury, New York native earned his sixth Sportsman Feature of the season and retained his championship point lead.
Only one caution flag slowed the race on lap 30. Rookie Anthony Warren waged two entertaining battles for the lead during the race, first with James Hanson and later with Adam Pierson. Pierson, who finished in the top five in all four feature races that he ran during the night, was passed for the lead by Drellos on lap 28.
Pierson finished in second, ahead of Middlebury’s Justin Comes, Wells’ Don Mattison and Watervliet, New York’s David Boisclair.
There were two 20-lap O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman Feature races.
Bridport’s Troy Audet won the first race, ahead of Fair Haven’s Bob Kilburn, Bethel’s Timmy Aldrighetti, Plattsburgh, New York’s Josh LeClaire and Stephentown, New York’s Dylan Madsen.
In the second of the two races, Benson’s Katrina Bean grabbed her first career win.
Bean finished ahead of Fletcher’s Evan Roberts, Hydeville’s Bill Duprey, Orwell’s Randy Ryan and Castleton’s Justin Lilly.
There were also two 15-lap Summit Up Construction Mini Stock Feature races.
Leicester’s Derrick Counter won the first race, ahead of Ripton’s Chris Sumner, Fair Haven’s Chase Allen, Wells’ T.J. Knight and Pittsford’s Scott Chandler.
Orwell’s Daryl Gebo won the second race, ahead of Middlebury’s Jake Barrows, Deering, New Hampshire’s Josh Ostertag and a pair of Poultney drivers, Willie Rice and Kaydan Rice.
