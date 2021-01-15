KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia — Coming off her first slalom win this year, U.S. Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin hopes she can pick up her second giant slalom win this season on Saturday.
The Burke Mountain Academy alumna starts seventh in the in the first of two FIS World Cup weekend giant slalom events in Slovenia.
Tuesday’s slalom win was Shiffrin’s 100th career World Cup podium, as she outpaced Austria’s Katharina Liensberger by 0.19 seconds.
Shiffrin’s last giant slalom was a winning effort in Courchevel, France. where she won by 0.82 seconds. Earlier that weekend, she had a fourth-place finish.
Fellow Burke alumna Nina O’Brien starts in 27th. O’Brien had a 19th-place finish in the giant slalom in France, along with an effort where she didn’t qualify.
American AJ Hurt was 29th in Tuesday’s slalom and was 18th in the giant slalom in France. She starts 33rd on Saturday.
There will be another women’s giant slalom on Sunday in Slovenia.
U.S. Aerials skiing athletes will be in Yaroslavl, Russia this weekend.
Shelburne native Megan Nick is one of six U.S. women competing. This will be Nick’s second World Cup outing of the season. She was 22nd in the opening competition in Ruka, Finland on Dec. 4.
She finished first in a Nor-Am Cup competition on Jan. 6 at Utah Olympic Park. Last Sunday, she finished fifth in a National Championship competition also held in Utah.
Ashley Caldwell, Winter Vinecki, Kaila Kuhn, Dani Loeb and Megan Smallhouse are set to compete this weekend as well.
On the men’s side, Pelham, New Hampshire native Eric Loughran will be joined by American teammates Chris Lillis, Justin Schoenfeld and Quinn Dehlinger.
Individual aerials events are set for Saturday and Sunday and there is a team aerials event scheduled for Sunday as well.
Green Mountain Valley School product Benjamin Ritchie is in Alpine skiing slalom action on Saturday and Sunday. Ritchie starts in 46th on Saturday.
U.S. teammate Luke Winters starts 47th, Jett Seymour starts in 53rd and Alex Leever starts in 64th.
Nordic combined action got going on Friday in Val di Fiemme, Italy. U.S.’s Taylor Fletcher finished 19th with a time of 30:25 in the men’s Gunderson Normal Hill HS104/10km.
Ben Loomis finished 39th, Niklas Malacinski was 41st and Jasper Good was 44th.
Competition continues on Saturday with the team sprint.
Friday also saw the start of the men’s HS140 ski jumping qualification. Decker Dean was 41st and Casey Larson was 49th. The team competition is on Saturday and the individual HS140 is Sunday.
