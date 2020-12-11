COURCHEVEL, France — In women’s Alpine skiing, Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova and the U.S.’s Mikaela Shiffrin are the two top dogs.
The pair are each other’s biggest rival and they’ll start No. 1 and 2 in Saturday’s giant slalom race in Courchevel, France.
Vlhova finished third in the first World Cup giant slalom race of the new season. Vlhova was first in both slalom races on Nov. 22 in Levi, Finland and was first in the parallel race in Austria on Nov. 26.
Shiffrin hasn’t competed since the slalom races in Finland. She was second to Vlhova in the first race and fifth in the second race of the weekend. The last time the Burke Mountain Academy alumna competed in a World Cup giant slalom race was in January.
Fellow Burke alumna Nina O’Brien, of Dartmouth College, starts Saturday’s race 29th. The last time O’Brien competed in giant slalom was at the National Championships in November, where she inched out a win over Italy’s Elena Sandulli.
University of Vermont product Paula Moltzan starts 61st. Moltzan had a strong showing in parallel on Nov. 26, finishing second and fifth in Austria.
Middlebury College’s Ali Nullmeyer, of Canada, starts 51st. Her last giant slalom foray was in February’s Middlebury College Snow Bowl, where finished first.
Americans AJ Hurt starts 33rd and Keely Cashman starts 45th.
The U.S. men are in Val d’Isère, France for a Super G and downhill race. The starting order for the Super G race was released with Mount Mansfield Ski Club’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle starting 14th. Cochran-Siegle was third in the Super G race at the National Championships in November.
Fellow Americans Travis Ganong, Bryce Bennett, Samuel Dupratt and Jared Goldberg are also on the card.
Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt won giant slalom last week earlier this week in Italy. He starts first in Saturday’s Super G race.
Moguls athletes are in Idre Fjäll, Sweden this weekend. Qualifying got started on Friday with Killington Mountain School’s Hannah Soar 11th with a score of 74.67 in women’s action.
Kai Owens was the top American, finishing sixth in qualifying. France’s Perrine Laffont was the Moguls winner earlier in the week and she was first on Friday.
Soar will start sixth in Saturday’s Moguls competition. U.S.’s Owens, Tess Johnson and Jaelin Kauf are also competing.
In men’s qualifying KMS’s Alex Lewis was 40th with a score of 69.54. Nick Page was the top American qualifier.
Page and Bradley Wilson are the only two that made it to Saturday’s competition.
There will be Dual Moguls competition beginning tomorrow and finishing up Sunday as well.
The American cross country skiers will be in Davos, located in the Swiss Alps.
In Saturday’s women’s sprint free technique qualifying, Stratton Mountain School’s Jessie Diggins starts ninth, while fellow SMS products Sophie Caldwell Hamilton and Julia Kern start in 14th and 16th respectively.
Americans Rosie Brennan, Hailey Swirbul and Hannah Halvorsen are also competing.
Halvorsen is making her return after dealing with a 13-month recovery from injuries sustained after she was hit by a car.
On the men’s side, SMS’s Simi Hamilton, starting 29th, and fellow Americans Kevin Bolger, Logan Hanneman, Gus Schumacher, Tyler Kornfield and James Clinton Schoonmaker are competing.
Qualifying and the finals race are taking place on Saturday with 10k women’s and 15k men’s race on Sunday.
Stratton Winter Sports Club’s Dylan Udolf will be competing in the men’s parallel giant slalom in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. He’ll start 27th in Saturday’s qualifying race, with four other Americans competing alongside him.
St. Johnsbury alumna Susan Dunklee and fellow Craftsbury Green Racing Project teammate Clare Egan are part of the U.S. Biathlon team competing in the IBU World Cup event in Hochfilzen, Austria this weekend. The Americans are starting ninth in the competition on Saturday.
In Friday’s women’s 7.5km sprint, Egan finished 10th, while Duklee was 53rd.
Craftsbury Green Racing Project’s Jake Brown was 80th in the 10km sprint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.