Olivia Shipley grew up in a home in Hydeville where a second language was spoken — Tennis.
Her parents subscribe to the Tennis Channel and it is on frequently. They also played tennis while she was growing up on the courts at Castleton University where her father Ted is the Castleton University baseball coach.
Olivia grew up to be the Rutland High School’s girls tennis team’s No. 1 singles player.
Being the No. 1 singles player in high school tennis is an arduous task. It means that you are going against the other team’s No. 1 star every match.
Shipley met the challenge head on, putting together a sparkling 13-2 record in 2022 including a win in the playoffs. That playoff victory came against CVU when Shipley won Rutland’s only match against the Redhawks.
That gaudy record earns Shipley the Rutland Herald Girls Tennis Player of the Year accolade.
“She was very determined,” RHS girls tennis coach Rick Bjorn said.
Bjorn said that Shipley had a quiet demeanor but that determination always bubbled through.
“She was quiet but she spoke up when she needed to,” Bjorn said of one of his captains.
“She really had great leadership and she took it seriously.
“But underneath, I think she had a lot of fun.”
Bjorn said something good came to Shipley from her only two losses.
“She was able to take a loss and turn it into something. The way she used a loss, a loss isn’t really a loss,” Bjorn said. “She could take a loss and turn it into something that would help her down the road.”
That 13-2 record completed against each team’s top player is something that jumps out at you.
Yet, when Bjorn thinks about Shipley it is not the numbers that resonate. It is her determination.
It was that trait that helped to give her a complete game. It was never just the serve or the play at net or the deep volley.
“It was definitely her overall game. And that happened because of her determination, Bjorn said.
Shipley is still sorting out her plans and the University of Vermont (which has a cub tennis team) or prep schools seem to be the destinations on her list.
